Chinese girl who crossed raging river to go to school graduates with medical degree 15 years later, returns to village to help out

In 2007, this picture of a girl crossing a river with cables went viral in China.

The then-eight-year-old girl, Yu Yanqia, had to cross the river to get to school.

A bridge was subsequently built to help the villagers.

She would later describe the crossing as such:

"I could feel the whispering wind in my ears, the thundering river below me and my quick heartbeat"

Some 15 years on, Yu would graduate from Kunming Medical University.

According to Chinese media, she was the first from her village to attend university.

Despite offers from larger hospitals, Yu had a very clear idea as to where she wanted to work.

She said:

"The moment I became a college student, I've decided to give back by dedicating myself to my hometown"

She will now work as a medical worker in a hospital near her village.

Image from China Daily