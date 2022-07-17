Back

Chinese girl who crossed raging river to go to school graduates with medical degree 15 years later, returns to village to help out

Cross.

Nyi Nyi Thet | July 17, 2022, 03:03 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In 2007, this picture of a girl crossing a river with cables went viral in China.

Image from web via China Daily

The then-eight-year-old girl, Yu Yanqia, had to cross the river to get to school.

A bridge was subsequently built to help the villagers.

She would later describe the crossing as such:

"I could feel the whispering wind in my ears, the thundering river below me and my quick heartbeat"

Some 15 years on, Yu would graduate from Kunming Medical University.

According to Chinese media, she was the first from her village to attend university.

Despite offers from larger hospitals, Yu had a very clear idea as to where she wanted to work.

She said:

"The moment I became a college student, I've decided to give back by dedicating myself to my hometown"

She will now work as a medical worker in a hospital near her village.

Image from China Daily

Night temperature hits 29.4°C at East Coast Parkway close to 3am, feels like day

So sticky.

July 18, 2022, 03:33 AM

Steve Dadlani, owner of football merch shop at Peninsula Shopping Centre, dies at 78

Rest in peace.

July 17, 2022, 07:10 PM

2 men who posed as students to get donations were from S'pore Navy

The navy said that it is aware of the incident.

July 17, 2022, 07:02 PM

5 monkeys casually climb out of 5th floor HDB flat window like they just completed a mission

Just another manic monkey moment.

July 17, 2022, 04:05 PM

S'pore photographer captures dramatic shots of supermoon & Changi Control Tower from Pasir Ris flat

Stunning.

July 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

Abe shooting suspect's mother allegedly donated over S$1 million to Unification Church

Yamagami was forced to give up college due to financial constraints.

July 17, 2022, 12:32 PM

Pasir Ris fish farm closing after 30 years, selling S$20,000 stingrays at S$2,500

The farm has supposedly been negotiating for extensions since its lease expired in 2012.

July 17, 2022, 12:13 PM

I struggle with mental illness, but I’ve learnt to release my ‘fighting fist’ & embrace it: S’porean entrepreneur

Tan Kai Hiang talks about moving from a place of judgement and impatience, to accepting her condition 'just like any life experience'.

July 17, 2022, 11:50 AM

FairPrice offering S$6 return voucher for NS55 credits spent until Jul. 17

If you want to use your NS55 credits for grocery shopping.

July 17, 2022, 10:43 AM

PSLE an important checkpoint, but we as parents cannot let it consume us: MOE's Director-General of Education

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

July 16, 2022, 08:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.