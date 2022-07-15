Man, 28, allegedly used chopper to slash hands & legs of man, 27, in Bukit Merah

A 28-year-old man allegedly used a chopper to slash a 27-year-old man’s hands and legs during a dispute in Jalan Bukit Merah on Thursday, July 14.

The police said they responded to several calls alerting them to a fight at about 4pm, Today reported.

A trail of blood was seen at Block 116 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Initial investigations found that the alleged attacker was involved in a dispute with the younger man.

The older man then used the chopper to slash the younger man.

The victim was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The alleged attacker was arrested at the scene.

He will be charged on Friday, July 15, with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

In an earlier separate incident on June 29, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Block 111 Jalan Bukit Merah after he allegedly slashed the head of another man with a knife near a coffee shop.

Top photo via Google Maps