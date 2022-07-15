S'pore man, 28, who worked in fine dining restaurants returns to Secondary School to operate canteen stall

A 28-year-old man who pursued culinary studies and worked at fine dining restaurants decided to do something quite left field a few years ago.

At just 25, Wan decided to operate a canteen stall at Boon Lay Secondary School, his alma mater.

Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing shared Wan's story on Facebook, praising the courage Wan showed to set up a stall at a relatively young age.

Things weren't all smooth sailing either, as Covid-19 led to extended periods of home-based learning.

Wan said, however, that things are "getting back to normal".

Wan serves western-fusion dishes like "black pepper pasta, tom yum pasta, and Cajun chicken".

Here's the pasta:

Nice.

Top image from Chan Chun Sing/Facebook