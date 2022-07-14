BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

BA.5 is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally, resulting in cases worldwide rising for four weeks in a row, World Health Organization (WHO) data showed, according to Reuters.

BA.5 is part of the Omicron family and a sister variant.

It is also not new.

It has been tracked by the WHO since April after it was first identified in January, and has been dominant worldwide since the end of 2021.

Where is it spiking?

BA.5 has caused spikes in case rates, even with reduced testing worldwide.

This suggests it is more prevalent than data shows.

The spikes in cases have been occurring in South Africa, where it was first found, as well as the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, and Australia.

BA.5 was behind 52 per cent of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37 per cent in one week, according to the most recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65 per cent of infections.

Why is it causing spikes in cases?

BA.5, closely related to BA.4, is particularly good at evading the immune protection.

This means that those who have received vaccination or already had a prior Covid-19 infection are still susceptible to being infected with BA.5.

For many people, this means getting re-infected, often even a short time after having Covid-19.

In particular, those infected with Omicron and recovered are getting infected with BA.5.

Not that dangerous

Deaths have not gone up dramatically though, even as BA.5 has caused more hospitalisations in some countries.

There has been no evidence that BA.5 is more dangerous than other variants.

More variants expected as long as virus continues to be transmitted

The WHO and other experts have also said that more new and unpredictable variants are expected.

Manufacturers and regulators are also looking at tweaked vaccines that directly target the newer Omicron variants as higher transmissibility will lead to virus mutations.

Scientists are already drawing attention to BA.2.75, first identified in India, which has a large number of mutations and is spreading fast.

Top photo via Unsplash