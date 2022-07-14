Back

BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

Why so many coming down with Covid-19 again.

Belmont Lay | July 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

BA.5 is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally, resulting in cases worldwide rising for four weeks in a row, World Health Organization (WHO) data showed, according to Reuters.

BA.5 is part of the Omicron family and a sister variant.

It is also not new.

It has been tracked by the WHO since April after it was first identified in January, and has been dominant worldwide since the end of 2021.

Where is it spiking?

BA.5 has caused spikes in case rates, even with reduced testing worldwide.

This suggests it is more prevalent than data shows.

The spikes in cases have been occurring in South Africa, where it was first found, as well as the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, and Australia.

BA.5 was behind 52 per cent of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37 per cent in one week, according to the most recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65 per cent of infections.

Why is it causing spikes in cases?

BA.5, closely related to BA.4, is particularly good at evading the immune protection.

This means that those who have received vaccination or already had a prior Covid-19 infection are still susceptible to being infected with BA.5.

For many people, this means getting re-infected, often even a short time after having Covid-19.

In particular, those infected with Omicron and recovered are getting infected with BA.5.

Not that dangerous

Deaths have not gone up dramatically though, even as BA.5 has caused more hospitalisations in some countries.

There has been no evidence that BA.5 is more dangerous than other variants.

More variants expected as long as virus continues to be transmitted

The WHO and other experts have also said that more new and unpredictable variants are expected.

Manufacturers and regulators are also looking at tweaked vaccines that directly target the newer Omicron variants as higher transmissibility will lead to virus mutations.

Scientists are already drawing attention to BA.2.75, first identified in India, which has a large number of mutations and is spreading fast.

Top photo via Unsplash

'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog owner sent their furkid to a boarding facility, not hell.

July 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

Police report made after NUS student held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

Police said they are looking into the report.

July 14, 2022, 02:17 AM

S'pore confirms 2nd local case of monkeypox

The fifth monkeypox case in Singapore.

July 14, 2022, 01:23 AM

S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

This is nearly three times higher than the 5,979 cases reported on Jul. 12, a spike typically seen after a long weekend.

July 13, 2022, 10:31 PM

Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2022: Maroon 5, Jay Chou, SEVENTEEN & more

My wallet is empty, but my heart is happy.

July 13, 2022, 07:41 PM

Authorities in China violently clamp down on bank customers protesting & demanding deposits back

Those pushed and beaten included women and the elderly.

July 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

Bagpipes, lion dances & a 500-foot long electric sea dragon: What the first 2 NDPs were like

Not that much time, but they did it well nonetheless.

July 13, 2022, 06:28 PM

Kanye West's new shoe release mocked by internet for looking ridiculously like food

Photos you can taste.

July 13, 2022, 06:01 PM

Thailand could use voluntary chemical castration in exchange for shorter jail time for sex offenders

If the bill is passed, Thailand will become the second country in Southeast Asia to use chemical castration for sex offenders.

July 13, 2022, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.