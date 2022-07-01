Alcohol festival has free sampling, $4/cup beers on tap & deals up to 50% off from July 1-12, 2022

Alcohol enthusiasts, here’s an exciting event you might want to check out.

From July 1 to 12, 2022, Cellarbration will be holding its first ever alcohol festival, Cellarfiesta 2022.

Festival-goers can expect over 100 brands of whisky, spirits, wine and beers, cocktail workshops, masterclasses and daily lucky draws.

There will also be sampling booths, a variety activities and exclusive discounts of up to 50 per cent off on whisky, spirits, wines and beers.

At the festival, quench your thirst with ice cold beers on tap, priced at S$4/cup (350ml) and fill yourself up with snacks like hot dogs, pizza and nachos.

If you’re interested in sampling some alcohol before making a purchase, you can also head over to any of the 20 sampling booths at the event.

Besides this, a wide variety of alcohol will be available such as whisky, bourbon, gin, rum, tequila, vodka, beer, cognac, wine, liqueur, sake, japanese shochu, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Here’s the full list of participating alcohol and non-alcohol brands that will be making an appearance at the event:

Whisky & Bourbon: Johnnie Walker, Singleton, Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, Chivas Regal, Nikka, Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, Glen Grant, Lagavulin, Caol Ila, Talisker, Teeling Whiskey

Gin, Rum & Vodka: Tanqueray, Hendricks, Botanist, Bulldog, Four Pillars, Monkey 47, Stranger & Sons, Appleton Estate Rum , Doorly’s XO Rum, Stoli Vodka

Beer: Corona, Budweiser, Paulaner, Rossl Bier, Como Bere

Wine: Mcguigan (AUS), Tempus Two (AUS), Zonin (ITALY), Maison Castel (FRENCH),Casillero del Diablo (CHILE), Lanson (FRENCH), Cordoniu (SPANISH), "Trapiche (ARGENTINA)

Liqueur: Baileys, Campari, Aperol, Jagermeister, Remy XO, Cointreau

Non-alcoholic: Fever-Tree, Red Bull

Win prizes and snap photos

That’s not all.

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes when you try your hand at the Singleton Plinko Board or Johnnie walker claw machine.

For photo opportunities, head over to the Tanqueray gin photowall to snap some photos and stand a chance to win a bottle of Tanqueray.

Here are some alcohol deals to look forward to:

Whisky and spirits

Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended

Usual price: S$74

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$54.90

Singleton Dufftown 15 Years Single Malt

Usual price: S$118

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$89

Monkey Shoulder Bricks Pack

Usual price: S$250

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$148

Hendricks Gin Tea Cup Gift Pack

Usual price: S$137

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$98

Chivas Regal 12 Years

Usual price: S$76

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$56.90

Nikka Days Whiskey

Usual price: S$115

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$82

Stolic Premium Vodka

Usual price: S$60

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$44

Campari

Usual price: S$53

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$39

Wines

Mcguigan Black Label Merlot

Usual price: S$35

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$23

Concha Y Toro Marques Cabernet Sauvignon

Usual price: S$60

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$42

Zonin Ventiterre Moscato

Usual price: S$33

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$17

Lanson Black Label Brut

Usual price: S$104

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$68

Beers

Corona Beer Bottle (24btls X 355ml)

Usual price: S$87

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$62

Budweiser Beer Bottle (24btls X 355ml)

Usual price: S$90

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$68

Paulaner Munchner Hell Lager (24cans X 500ml)

Usual price: S$102

Cellarfiesta Sale Price: S$88

Free entry and 10 free sampling coupons

Good news: entry to Cellarfiesta 2022 is free.

All you have to do is download the Cellar Rewards App on Apple app store or Google play store and sign up.

You will receive 10 free sampling coupons on the app, which you may use at the sample bars.

Subsequent sampling coupons are chargeable via a sampling card that includes 10 samples for S$10 (S$1 per coupon).

Each sampling card purchased is eligible for the “Cellardraw” where customers stand a chance to win bottles of whisky, wine, beer or gin worth S$1,500. Terms and conditions apply.

Date: July 1-12, 2022

Time: 11am to 9:30pm

Address: Cellarbration Ubi Showroom, 361 Ubi Rd 3, S408664

Do note that only those aged 18 and above will be allowed entry.

Unable to make it for the event? All Cellarfiesta deals will also apply at all of Cellarbration’s 11 retail stores and website.

