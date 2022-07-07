Back

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

Ashley Tan | July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From now till Jul. 12, 7-Eleven will be handing out free desserts to celebrate its birthday.

Freebies

Participating stores will give out 29,000 cups of Mr Softee ice cream in total.

This is limited to 100 cups per store, per day.

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore / FB

Stores will also be giving out 36,000 cups of free Banana Latte, Iced Banana Latte and Iced Banana Milk.

This is limited to 50 cups per store per day.

Photo from 7-Eleven Singapore / FB

Free ice cream and drink with any purchase

A cup of Mr Softee typically costs S$1.50, while the Banana Latte, Iced Banana Latte and Banana Milk cost S$2.70, S$3.50 and S$3.20, respectively.

The promotion starts at 7am though, so you might have to head down earlier to get those freebies before they run out for the day.

Additionally, a customer was told that she would have to make a purchase before qualifying for a free latte.

However, this was not stated in 7-Eleven's Facebook post or website, although its promotional images state "exclusion list applies".

In response to Mothership's queries, 7-Eleven clarified that the free ice cream and drinks will be given out with a purchase of any amount.

You can get these free desserts at 7-Eleven stores with Mr. Softee.

In other good news, the convenience store will also be holding a 20 per cent storewide discount with a minimum purchase of S$11.

Items such as tobacco products and parking coupons are excluded from the S$11 minimum spend. You can read the fine print here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Sophia Ang / FB and 7-Eleven Singapore

S'poreans can sign in Book of Condolence for Shinzo Abe at Nassim Rd on July 12 & 13, 2022

It will be accessible between 10am and 5pm each day.

July 10, 2022, 07:06 PM

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Sri Lankan riot: Protesters set PM's house on fire & swim in president's private pool

The president is resigning, while the PM has offered to resign.

July 10, 2022, 12:41 PM

Chaos at Tuas Second Link as woman plucks out another car's licence plate, throws it at windshield

???

July 10, 2022, 11:30 AM

Ice cream in China doesn't melt, comes under fire from netizens, sparks investigations

Will it melt in your stomach?

July 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

PM Lee & other S'pore leaders pay tribute to Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe

PM Lee called him "a good friend of Singapore".

July 10, 2022, 09:52 AM

My foreign domestic worker attempted suicide by falling down 3 floors from my Jurong home

She was only with my family for four months.

July 10, 2022, 05:18 AM

S'pore car parked in KSL City Mall in JB has rims & tyres removed

Gone in 60 seconds. Wheels version.

July 10, 2022, 04:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.