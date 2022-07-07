Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

From now till Jul. 12, 7-Eleven will be handing out free desserts to celebrate its birthday.

Freebies

Participating stores will give out 29,000 cups of Mr Softee ice cream in total.

This is limited to 100 cups per store, per day.

Stores will also be giving out 36,000 cups of free Banana Latte, Iced Banana Latte and Iced Banana Milk.

This is limited to 50 cups per store per day.

Free ice cream and drink with any purchase

A cup of Mr Softee typically costs S$1.50, while the Banana Latte, Iced Banana Latte and Banana Milk cost S$2.70, S$3.50 and S$3.20, respectively.

The promotion starts at 7am though, so you might have to head down earlier to get those freebies before they run out for the day.

Additionally, a customer was told that she would have to make a purchase before qualifying for a free latte.

However, this was not stated in 7-Eleven's Facebook post or website, although its promotional images state "exclusion list applies".

In response to Mothership's queries, 7-Eleven clarified that the free ice cream and drinks will be given out with a purchase of any amount.

You can get these free desserts at 7-Eleven stores with Mr. Softee.

In other good news, the convenience store will also be holding a 20 per cent storewide discount with a minimum purchase of S$11.

Items such as tobacco products and parking coupons are excluded from the S$11 minimum spend. You can read the fine print here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Sophia Ang / FB and 7-Eleven Singapore