3rd imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one more imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Jul. 8, 2022.

The patient is a 30-year-old male India national who resides in Singapore and had recently returned from Germany, the ministry said on its website.

The man tested positive for monkeypox on Jul. 8, 2022.

He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and his condition is stable.

He is not linked to the monkeypox cases earlier announced by MOH.

The man developed rashes in the groin area on Jun. 30, and he subsequently developed a fever on Jul. 7.

He sought medical care on the same day and was subsequently conveyed to NCID.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

