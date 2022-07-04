Back

3rd imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

There are a total of four cases of monkeypox in Singapore now.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 09, 2022, 01:09 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one more imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Jul. 8, 2022.

The patient is a 30-year-old male India national who resides in Singapore and had recently returned from Germany, the ministry said on its website.

The man tested positive for monkeypox on Jul. 8, 2022.

He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and his condition is stable.

He is not linked to the monkeypox cases earlier announced by MOH.

The man developed rashes in the groin area on Jun. 30, and he subsequently developed a fever on Jul. 7.

He sought medical care on the same day and was subsequently conveyed to NCID.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Previous cases

Top image by Julia Yeo.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.