Man, 54, arrested after fight at Yishun coffeeshop that allegedly started because of beer lady

A 54-year-old man in Singapore has been arrested after being involved in a fight at a coffeeshop located at Block 417 Yishun Avenue 11.

What happened

A video of two men brawling started circulating online on June 2.

In the clip, a bald man was seen manhandling a man in a blue top.

The latter did not appear to retaliate.

A man wearing a light green t-shirt tried to hold the bald man back, but did not seem to have much success.

Another man clad in a grey t-shirt tried to approach the trio, but was hit by a woman wielding a plastic chair.

After the woman, who was wearing a green dress, managed to land a hit on the man in grey, a woman with a ponytail dyed pink grabbed the chair and threw it out of arm's reach.

The latter was heard twice shouting, "Stop fighting!" while attempting to deescalate the situation.

The video, which was cut off abruptly, included another scene of the bald man walking away from the coffeeshop with a beer bottle in hand.

After walking a short distance, he flung the bottle onto the ground and walked back in the direction of the coffeeshop.

Man allegedly unhappy with beer lady

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that the incident happened on May 14 at approximately 8:45pm.

A reporter from the Chinese daily visited the coffeeshop on June 2, where they were told by stallholders that they were unsure of the reason behind the fight, even though they are aware of what had happened.

A 42-year-old beer promoter, who only identified herself by her surname Chen, said she heard that the man in blue was unhappy because the woman in green, who was working as a beer lady, was pouring drinks for other customers but did not do the same for him.

The man allegedly got into a conflict with the bald man and beer lady, and the fight ensued.

Chen said, "The beer lady who was involved in the fight was just helping someone cover for their shift. She had only been here for a few days and I haven't seen her since (the incident)."

She identified the bald man as a regular customer, while the man in the blue shirt was someone she did not recognise.

While the coffeeshop has enjoyed brisk business since it reopened last month, Chen said fights are "uncommon".

Police investigating

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has told Shin Min that a 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying out a rash act causing hurt and that a 57-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots from @singapore_incidents on Instagram.