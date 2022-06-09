Get a free BT21 special edition mug worth S$15 when you spend S$18 on Vinda tissue & toilet paper

BTS fans, listen up.

Vinda Tissue has recently collaborated with Line Friends to come up with BT21 special edition tissues.

They are currently having a promotion where shoppers who spend a minimum of S$18 on their tissue products can receive a FREE BT21 special edition mug (worth S$15).

Four adorable mug designs are available with designs given at random, while stocks last.

Here’s how they look like:

For the uninitiated, Vinda Tissue is known for their unique knitted fibre technology that layers virgin wood pulp fibres to form a singular sheet of tissue that is ~smooth like butter~ and strong even when wet.

Here’s a list of the Vinda Tissue x BT21 products you can buy:

Toilet Paper

Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel Toilet Tissues

8-roll: S$7.70*

16-roll: S$14*

Vinda Prestige 4D Deco Embossed Toilet Tissues

16-roll: S$14*

Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel Toilet Tissues contain 250 sheets per roll and have a luxurious three-ply thickness.

They are also individually wrapped for better hygiene, strong even when wet and are 26 per cent larger than other brands.

If you’re looking for toilet tissues that do not tear and leave bits easily, this is your best bet.

On the other hand, the Vinda Prestige 4D Deco Embossed Toilet Tissues have the same qualities as the Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel Toilet Tissues and more.

These toilet tissues have a patented 4D Deco embossed technology that makes them softer and stronger, and are dermatologically tested to be safe and gentle on skin.

Kitchen

Kitchen Towels (Dry)

80 sheets x 3: S$3.80*

80 sheets x 6: S$6.85*

Vinda Deluxe Kitchen Towels come in a soft pack format that is convenient and more hygienic, protecting tissues from dirt, water and insects better than the roll format.

With these kitchen towels, you won’t have to worry about them tearing easily or leaving bits on food when you use them.

What’s more, the kitchen towels are also strong even when wet and are food-safe certified to be safe for food preparation. Wew.

Facial Tissue

Box/ Soft Pack/ Travel Pack Tissues

Soft Pack Large (120 sheets X 4): S$4.95*

Travel Pack (50 sheets x 4): S$2.20*

Box Tissue (100 sheets x 4): S$6*

Vinda Deluxe Soft Pack and Travel Pack Tissues are strong even when wet, have premium quality 3-ply thickness and do not tear nor leave bits easily.

Each Soft Pack and Travel Pack also comes in assorted designs.

Pocket Handkerchief Tissues

8 sheets x 10: S$1.30*

Besides being easy to carry anywhere, Vinda Deluxe Pocket Handkerchief Tissues have a whopping 4-ply thickness, are strong even when wet and do not tear nor leave bits easily.

Each pack of handkerchief tissues also comes in a variety of assorted designs for you to satisfy all your inner ARMY’s desires.

Where to Buy

If you like what you see, purchases of Vinda Tissue products can be made via these platforms:

Redmart

Shopee Supermarket

Vinda Tissue Official Store (Lazada/Shopee)

Cold Storage: Plaza Singapura

Giant: IMM

FairPrice: Tampines Mall, Tampines Hub, East Point, AMK Hub, Hougang Point, Hougang One, Seletar Mall, Northpoint, Sun Plaza, Amara Finest, Woodgrove Finest, Serangoon NEX, JEM

*Prices indicated may vary across different retailers.

This sponsored article made this writer want to own all four BT21 mugs.

Top images via aliciacho, foodiegoh and Vinda Tissue