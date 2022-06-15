'Daycation' with karaoke & games at Upper Thomson cabins available from S$9 per hour

If you are looking for a quick getaway in the day without the intention of staying overnight, you can head down to Upper Thomson.

Located at Midview City on 24 Sin Ming Lane, Lodge & Co is a new co-share workspace with cabins that can be booked for either rest or work.

It is also located within walking distance from Bright Hill station on the Thomson-East Coast line.

Comes with karaoke, Netflix, Amazon Prime & board games

According to Lodge & Co's website, it has two cabins available.

One of these is the Lodge Cabin which, as its name suggests, is the space's signature room.

Here's what it looks like:

At 200 square feet, this room can accommodate up to eight people and features, among other things, free WiFi, Android TV, free Prime Video, YouTube Premium access, karaoke, board games and retro game consoles with 400 games to play.

The room is also soundproof, which means you don't have to worry about getting too excited during karaoke for instance.

Rates for this room start from S$12.60 per hour, if you book a 5-hour bloc on the weekday, courtesy of Lodge & Co's ongoing Hari Raya promotion at 30 per cent off.

The other cabin available is the Noir Cabin.

Here's what the second room looks like:

This room is smaller at 130 square feet, with a black and gold theme, as well as a Victorian inspired wall feature.

It can fit up to four people, and has many of the same features as the Lodge cabin, with the exception of the karaoke system.

Rates for this room start from S$9 per hour, for a five-hour bloc on a weekday, under the ongoing Hari Raya promotion which lasts until July 31.

Lodge & Co @ Midview City

Address: 24 Sin Ming Lane, Midview City, #05-94, Singapore 573970

Opening hours: Beginning from July 1, 10am to 12am (Monday-Thursday and Sunday), 10am to 2am (Friday and Saturday)

Website: https://www.lodgenco.com/

Number: 6012 8233

Top photos from Lodge & Co