Back

'Daycation' with karaoke & games at Upper Thomson cabins available from S$9 per hour

Neat.

Matthias Ang | June 15, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you are looking for a quick getaway in the day without the intention of staying overnight, you can head down to Upper Thomson.

Located at Midview City on 24 Sin Ming Lane, Lodge & Co is a new co-share workspace with cabins that can be booked for either rest or work.

It is also located within walking distance from Bright Hill station on the Thomson-East Coast line.

Comes with karaoke, Netflix, Amazon Prime & board games

According to Lodge & Co's website, it has two cabins available.

One of these is the Lodge Cabin which, as its name suggests, is the space's signature room.

Here's what it looks like:

Source: Photo via Lodge & Co

Source: Photo via Lodge & Co

Source: Photo via Lodge & Co

At 200 square feet, this room can accommodate up to eight people and features, among other things, free WiFi, Android TV, free Prime Video, YouTube Premium access, karaoke, board games and retro game consoles with 400 games to play.

The room is also soundproof, which means you don't have to worry about getting too excited during karaoke for instance.

Rates for this room start from S$12.60 per hour, if you book a 5-hour bloc on the weekday, courtesy of Lodge & Co's ongoing Hari Raya promotion at 30 per cent off.

The other cabin available is the Noir Cabin.

Here's what the second room looks like:

Source: Photo from Lodge & Co

Source: Photo from Lodge & Co

Source: Photo from Lodge & Co

This room is smaller at 130 square feet, with a black and gold theme, as well as a Victorian inspired wall feature.

It can fit up to four people, and has many of the same features as the Lodge cabin, with the exception of the karaoke system.

Rates for this room start from S$9 per hour, for a five-hour bloc on a weekday, under the ongoing Hari Raya promotion which lasts until July 31.

Lodge & Co @ Midview City

Address: 24 Sin Ming Lane, Midview City, #05-94, Singapore 573970

Opening hours: Beginning from July 1, 10am to 12am (Monday-Thursday and Sunday), 10am to 2am (Friday and Saturday)

Website: https://www.lodgenco.com/

Number: 6012 8233

Top photos from Lodge & Co

Hundreds of little penguin carcasses wash ashore in New Zealand, climate change a possible factor

One local researcher believes that over 500 dead penguins have washed up since the start of May 2022.

June 15, 2022, 07:05 PM

5 family-friendly games at Timezone S’pore for a heck of a time this June holidays

It’ll change what you think an arcade can be.

June 15, 2022, 06:55 PM

Where will Jumbo go? Will the iconic restaurant float down to S'pore?

We speculate wildly about the location of the legendary restaurant ship's next home.

June 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

Yip Pin Xiu retains gold & sets new record at World Para Swimming Championships

Congrats and all the best for the next two events!

June 15, 2022, 06:39 PM

Takeaway kiosk specialising in Taiwanese-style dumplings from S$5.90 opens 3rd outlet at AMK Hub

Steaming hot.

June 15, 2022, 06:27 PM

Cannabis pop-up truck opens along Khaosan Road, Bangkok, to sell substance openly

Locals and foreigners flocked to it.

June 15, 2022, 06:06 PM

Cafe worker, 23, pursues diploma in design & events while juggling full-time job

The Diploma in Design and Media (Digital Entertainment and Events) aims to equip students with skills to support digital and physical entertainment, hybrid events, and experiences.

June 15, 2022, 05:59 PM

Chantalle Ng reunites with childhood friend & 'Homerun' actor Xiao Li Yuan after social media appeal

They lost contact for 15 years.

June 15, 2022, 05:35 PM

Amber Heard has not been fired from 'Aquaman 2': Spokesperson

Still in the movie.

June 15, 2022, 05:22 PM

Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to be released in 8 areas in S'pore to fight dengue

The total coverage of the project is now 31 per cent of all HDB blocks in Singapore and more than 300,000 households.

June 15, 2022, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.