2 men, 19 & 21, under police investigation for causing public alarm with toy shotgun

The police were alerted over a video on June 4.

Matthias Ang | June 07, 2022, 12:38 PM

Two men, aged 19 and 21, are being investigated by the police on June 4 for causing public alarm with an object resembling a shotgun.

According to The Straits Times, the 21-year-old had uploaded a video of the 19-year-old holding the object.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the object in question was a toy gun.

Video on Facebook group showed man with object in hand

Police added that they were alerted to the video at 10.12am on June 4.

At 9.23am on the same day, a video was uploaded to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents, showing a man standing on a road and holding what appeared to be a shotgun, while staring at the car filming him as it drove past.

Some commenters doubted if the shotgun was real, while others suggested that the police should be called in.

It is unclear where and when the video was taken.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division subsequently established the identities of the two men who posted the video.

Toy guns are on the list of controlled goods for import and authorisation is required from the police's Licensing & Regulatory Department (Arms & Explosives) before they can be imported into Singapore.

Top left photo via SPF, right screenshot via Singapore Incidents/Facebook

