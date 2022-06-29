After 6 years of living with what I thought was dandruff, it turned out to be something else.

I have been dealing with scalp problems since I hit my 20s, and I’m absolutely done with it.

When flakes started appearing on my head, my family members could not help but make remarks about how they could see white specks in my hair and on my clothes.

They also expressed concerns about my personal hygiene, when I do in fact wash my hair every alternate day.

Tried all ways and means to get rid of the itchy flakes

In an attempt to improve my scalp health and get rid of what I thought was dandruff, I tried many different things: Watching YouTube videos for solutions, changing my shampoo and even testing wacky methods such as putting a do-it-yourself baking soda paste on my hair.

The most extreme “hack” I’ve tried was not washing my hair for an entire week.

That’s right, not a lick of shampoo and water. At all.

At the end of the experiment, my hair and head were just an oily mess — I suffered an acne breakout on my face, my scalp stank and the dry shampoo build-up was horrendous.

Why did I try something so extreme?

Honestly, I don't know what came over me. I guess I was desperate.

Getting to the root of my hair and scalp problems

So when I was given the opportunity to try a customised hair and scalp treatment with TK TrichoKare, I was more than happy to do it.

I knew I had to get to the root (haha) of my “dandruff” problem before it got out of hand.

Days before my consultation, I spoke to a Trichologist (a specialist who focuses on hair and scalp wellness) at TK TrichoKare, who shared that people often battle hair and scalp problems due to regular chemical processes such as hair dyeing, bleaching and perming.

She also mentioned that other contributing factors include one’s diet, hormone imbalance, stress, unhealthy lifestyles, scalp inflammation and/or genetic disease.

About dandruff specifically, there are certain factors that aggravate the condition.

They include your age, the environment you are in, and the hair care products you use.

TK TrichoKare at Clementi Mall

Determined to find out how I could solve my “dandruff” problems, I booked an appointment at TrichoKare’s Clementi Mall outlet.

One of the first questions I posed to my hair and scalp specialist was: How do I get rid of my dandruff completely?

However, she wanted to take a look at my scalp before answering my questions.

Turns out, my dandruff wasn’t dandruff

My hair and scalp specialist declared that the problem I thought I was having wasn’t dandruff-related at all.

Instead, my hair follicles were clogged and I had an oily scalp.

The white flaky things that fell out whenever I scratched my head?

Those were wax and sebum. Nasty.

My hair also appeared to be thinning, especially at the crown.

The clogged pores prevented new hairs from growing.

And even if they did, the hairs would be brittle and thin.

So, what could I do?

The specialist told me she would customise a treatment to target the sebum build-up on my scalp.

First, she used a machine to suck out all the wax and oil from my scalp.

Then, a peppermint masque was applied for hydration.

Finally, a jet filled with nutrient ampoules was blasted onto my scalp.

At the end of the treatment, the specialist scanned my scalp again.

My scalp was visibly cleaner and less oily.

Without the session, I would’ve never known about my clogged hair follicles

If the clogging in your scalp’s pores runs deep, dousing your head in shampoo isn’t enough to remove or reduce hardened sebum.

You’ll need intensive scalp treatment such as TrichoKare’s award-winning Advanced Scalp Detox and Care Treatment which, when done regularly, can help to remove and reduce your dandruff gradually.

My hair and scalp specialist shared that TK Trichokare offers highly customised hair and scalp care solutions that are free of chemicals.

Its treatments (which are formulated by professional herbalists) use herbs that are validated by certified trichologists to be effective in treating scalp issues.

“Because the products we use on our customers’ heads are free of harmful chemicals, you can be assured that the treatment is safe for customers of all ages. Our treatment is also highly personalised to the individual’s hair and scalp condition, which effectively targets the root of your problems.”

If, like me, you notice any of the common symptoms of an unhealthy scalp such as excessive itching, inflammation, extreme oiliness, extreme dryness or hair loss, it is recommended that you consult a hair and scalp specialist/trichologist for further advice.

Controlling sebum doesn’t happen overnight; regular scalp maintenance needed

There isn’t a miracle treatment or hair product that can eliminate your hair and scalp problems after one use/session.

On top of scalp treatment, you’ll also have to put in some effort at home to take care of your scalp.

Some tips the specialist offered are:

Wash your scalp and hair daily. Washing your hair regularly makes your scalp and hair less prone to dirt and excess oil

Exfoliate the scalp regularly. This helps in removing any build-up from the scalp and prevent follicles from getting clogged

Use the correct shampoo and conditioner as advised by your trichologist/ hair & scalp specialist

Consultation is better than trial-and-error

While I have yet to try out the specialist’s tips long enough to tell you if they work or not, at least I went away being more knowledgeable about my hair problems.

As you can tell from my failed attempts, I’m someone who is guilty of Googling my symptoms and trying out “hacks” that I read online, and more often than not, they do not end well.

You will definitely get better advice and recommendations from a hair and scalp expert like TK TrichoKare.

This sponsored article by TK TrichoKare made the writer realise how much she really needed a consultation.