S'pore thief caught on camera emptying cash from Jalan Besar pao fan stall into his bag

Singapore has one of the lowest crime rates in the world. However, low crime doesn't mean there's no crime.

A TikTok user @jtsweee learned this the hard way when an unidentified individual stole all the money from his stall's cash register in the middle of the night.

Jtsweee, whose real name is Jameson Tan, told Mothership that he is a co-owner of San Pin Pao Fan, which has eight outlets around Singapore.

The theft happened on the night before May 17 at a stall located in Foch Road.

Caught on CCTV

In a video he posted on Jun. 4, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the store showed the perpetrator walking calmly toward the cash register before moving several items out of the way.

The individual — whose face is obscured by a motorcycle helmet — can be seen filling a bag with money from the cash register.

"12 hours of hard work gone in less than five minutes," read a line in the video.

The amount of money that the thief made away with was in the "thousand range", Tan said.

Mixed reaction from netizens

Unfortunately for the stall owner, not everyone online was sympathetic to his plight.

Several TikTok users blamed him for not taking proactive measures to prevent such things from happening.

However, there are others who were quick to defend Tan about his unfortunate predicament.

Tan also replied to a comment from one of the TikTok users and explained that he wanted to spread the awareness of the incident to other stall owners.

He replied to several other comments describing the incident as an "expensive lesson" and indicating that the cash register was "forced open".

Tan added that the purpose of uploading the CCTV footage on TikTok is to spread awareness about this incident, hoping that other stall owners will not go through the same ordeal.

He told Mothership that a police report about the incident had been lodged.

Top photo from Tan's TikTok video.