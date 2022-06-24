S$8 & S$6 Changi Airport surcharges for taxis to remain until end of 2022

A temporary S$3 surcharge hike for trips from Changi Airport will be extended until the end of 2022.

Surcharges for taxi trips from Changi Airport were raised by S$3 on May 19.

The hike was initially slated to last till June 30, the airport said at the time.

How much is the increase?

As a result of the temporary hike, the surcharge for taxi trips from 5pm to 11:59pm every day is S$8, while it is S$6 for all other times.

Previously, before the hike, a S$5 surcharge for taxi trips from Changi Airport is applicable between 5pm and midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The surcharge for taxi trips at all other times is usually S$3.

Announcement of extension

ComfortDelGro Taxi announced on June 24 that the temporary surcharge increase be extended until Dec. 31, 2022.

Strides Taxi announced it a day earlier on June 23.

Prime Taxi and Premier Taxis also announced the extension on other platforms.

The increased surcharge was implemented to "ensure a better supply of taxis" for passengers at the airport, Changi Airport on Facebook in May.

Taxi companies independently and privately determine taxi fares in Singapore, according to the Land Transport Authority.

Commuters must be informed of fare changes at least seven days in advance and fare changes must be lodged in advance with the Public Transport Council.

