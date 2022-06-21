Eligible taxi & private hire car drivers to get S$150 to offset higher fuel costs

In August 2022, eligible taxi and private hire car drivers will receive a one-off payout of S$150 to offset higher fuel costs.

This announcement was made by Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat in a press conference on Tuesday (Jun. 21), reported CNA.

In addition, eligible combi bus, limousine, motorcycle, and delivery drivers will receive up to S$300 in cash.

They can receive their payment by applying under the NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit Relief Scheme.

These moves come as part of a S$1.5 billion support package announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to help vulnerable groups counter the rising global inflation.

Higher fuel costs

According to Chee, pump prices in Singapore have increased up to 40 per cent in the last six months.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) also said in a statement, as reported by CNA, that fuel price increases have increased costs for many self-employed people who depend on their vehicles for their livelihoods.

Related story

Top image by Sean Lim via Unsplash.