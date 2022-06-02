S'pore man, 45, arrested for alleged revenge slashing on student, 21, at Geylang coffeeshop

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slashing a male student at a coffeeshop at Lorong 18 Geylang on June 1.

What happened

According to 8world, the incident involved two men – a 45-year-old and a 21-year-old.

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that the younger male is a student who is currently pursuing a diploma.

Armed with a knife, the older man hid in the back alley to ambush the student.

The victim was catching up with his friends at the coffeeshop and was seated facing his companions when he was attacked by the older man.

The assailant had rushed out of the back alley without making any noise, catching the young man by surprise.

Victim had six slash wounds

The victim said he tried to defend himself with his hands and ended up with a knife wound near his right thumb instead.

He was allegedly slashed five more times – twice on the head and thrice on the neck region – and bled profusely. His friends attempted to stem the blood flow by pressing on his wounds.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim's friends had stepped in and tried to stop the assault, but the older man escaped immediately after wounding the victim.

The alleged attacker managed to evade the victim's friends, who tried to chase after him through the back alley. He eventually fled the scene.

Warning: Graphic image

The victim said he felt lightheaded, both from losing a significant amount of blood and the shock he received from the unexpected attack.

Two men once had a disagreement

The victim told SMDN he does not know his alleged attacker, but recognises the man as they "once had a conflict".

He said, "He was the one who provoked me and was also the first to get physical, which is why I pinned him to the ground. I didn't see him (in between the two incidents)."

Alleged attacker arrested at Hougang

The victim's friends called the police and the ambulance shortly after the incident.

Police officers managed to identify the alleged attacker and track him down. He was subsequently arrested at his residence at Hougang Avenue 5 at approximately 7pm on the same day.

According to 8world, he is set to appear in court on June 3, and will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Victim worried about loss of income

The victim was conveyed to the hospital for treatment, where he required a total of 18 stitches for his wounds.

He was discharged on the same day and was given three days of sick leave.

The student told SMDN that although he had been helping a friend with accounting work to earn money for his school fees, he will be unable to work in the short term due to his injuries. He is therefore worried about how he will make ends meet as his family is not well to do.

To make matters worse, he also has medical bills to contend with after being attacked, and is unsure if he will be able to seek restitution from the alleged attacker.

