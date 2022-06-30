S'poreans encouraged to display national flag from July 1 to Sep. 30

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singaporeans are encouraged to display the national flag from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30.
This is in celebration of Singapore's 57th birthday.
According to a CNA report, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said in a statement that all organisations and households can display the national flag at their offices and building premises.
You can check out the full guidelines here.
Or check this out:
Top image from Wikipedia
