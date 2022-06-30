Back

S'poreans encouraged to display national flag from July 1 to Sep. 30

Flag.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 30, 2022, 05:17 PM

Singaporeans are encouraged to display the national flag from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30.

This is in celebration of Singapore's 57th birthday.

According to a CNA report, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said in a statement that all organisations and households can display the national flag at their offices and building premises.

You can check out the full guidelines here.

Top image from Wikipedia

