S’porean man loses wallet containing S$1,000 on M’sia bus, cries when kind stranger returns it

Losing a valuable item can be a stressful situation, especially when it happens overseas.

One Singaporean man, Zou Cui Ping, 80, was unfortunate enough to lose a wallet containing over S$1,000 and RM600 (S$188) in Malaysia.

He was visiting relatives in Kluang, Johor in Malaysia, when the incident happened on May 27, 2022.

Luckily for him, a good samaritan found his wallet and managed to return it back.

Dropped in a bus

Zou was on a bus from Seremban to Kluang when he alighted at the wrong stop. The confusion might have caused him to drop his wallet by accident.

China Press Johor reported that a young man was sitting behind Zou on the bus. He alighted at a different stop but discovered that Zou had left his wallet behind.

Motivated to return the wallet to the rightful owner, the young man contacted the bus company to inform them about the incident.

A happy ending

Zou's niece, Zou Cui Ping, said that her cousin's phone number was on a bus ticket inside her uncle's wallet.

The bus company called the number and she heard the good news from her cousin. She went to the bus stop to meet the young man at about 5pm and obtained the wallet.

Delighted, she asked the young man to meet her again so that her uncle could convey his thanks in person.

The older Zou and the Good Samaritan met afterwards and offered him a red packet. Initially, the young man refused but was persuaded to keep the gift after Zou told him that it was to treat him to tea.

His niece also mentioned that other kind-hearted people also helped her uncle by assisting him to reach the correct destination.

Netizens commend the man

The good deed was also captured on a Facebook post by a group called Aku Budak Kluang (I'm a child of Kluang).

The post, in Malay, reads:

"Thank you, young man. This uncle lost his wallet when he was returning to Kluang from Seremban by bus. Inside the uncle's wallet, there were S$1,000 and a few hundred ringgit. The young man's honesty prompted him to contact the bus company to find the uncle and personally return the wallet. Message from the uncle: Thank you so much this kind-hearted Malay Brother. Thank you. May this kind person have a good and prosperous life."

Netizens took to the comments section to praise the young man's deed.

A netizen by the name of Haslinda Abd Mutalib who may know the young man personally even said "Congratulations Yusof. Product STK."

This may indicate that the young man might be a former student of Sekolah Tinggi Kluang (Kluang High School) which is also known as STK.

