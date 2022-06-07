Superior in Catholic order didn't make police report about sexual abuse as victims were 'insistent' on keeping matters private

A superior in a Catholic religious order in Singapore did not report to the police about two incidents of sexual abuse as the victims involved wished to keep the matter private.

This was disclosed in a statement from the religious Catholic order to which the convicted offender belonged. The statement was posted on the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore's website on June 5.

The religious order to which the offender belonged is governed separately from the Catholic Church. The offender is in his 60s and not a priest.

Victims 'repeatedly told' they could make police report but refused: Statement from religious order

The religious order's statement said that its local leader first learned of the incidents of sexual abuse in 2009.

They took place in 2005 and 2007, and involved two victims. Both victims attended a school where the offender taught religious and moral education.

One of the victims confided in the leader in 2009, after both victims had left the school. An investigation was "immediately initiated" by the superior of the order, and it involved only the superior and the local leader.

According to the statement:

"The victims were interviewed, and provided with counselling support. They were repeatedly told that they could make a police report and would be accompanied to the police station to do so. Both victims refused to do so and were insistent in wanting to keep the matter private. Out of respect for the stated wishes and requested privacy of the victims, the superior did not make a police report then."

The order went on to describe the steps taken afterwards, including removing the offender from his position, preventing him from returning to the school, and sending him to the U.S.

Legal obligation to report sexual crimes, no legal requirement for victim's consent to be obtained to lodge police report

The man who committed the sexual abuse was convicted in May 2022 after pleading guilty to one charge of carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He was sentenced to five years' jail.

On May 7, 2022, the Straits Times reported that the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man reminding him of his legal obligation under Section 424 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

ST had inquired whether legal action would be taken against either the religious order's leader or superior.

This section requires anyone who is aware that certain crimes have been committed or knows of a person's intention to commit such crimes to immediately give that information to the police unless the person has a "reasonable excuse".

The police said, "Organisations and members of the public are advised to report sexual crime cases to the police. Police investigations are confidential, and police officers are trained to manage victims sensitively and appropriately."

In 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated, "The law allows police reports to be lodged by persons other than the victim. There is no legal requirement for a victim's consent to be obtained before a police report can be lodged."

Current Archbishop William Goh was only informed of the case in October 2020. He gave instructions that the matter be reported to the police as it was a criminal offence.

Catholic Church will not tolerate behaviour that puts others at risk

In a separate statement, also posted on the Archdiocese's website, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said that it asked the order for more information.

The Archdiocese concurrently asked AGC to partially lift the gag order on the case, in the interest of greater accountability and transparency, in relation to the following:

The offender's identity

The name of the religious order

The details of the offender's treatment and postings

However, AGC denied the request.

The Archdiocese said that it included the statement from the religious order in the interest of providing as much information as possible, within the boundaries of the gag order.

It added:

"The Church takes very seriously the provision of a safe environment, especially where children and young persons are present. Through the Professional Standards Office (“PSO”) it regularly reviews the protocols for the protection of our young. The Church will be sharing more about the work of the PSO in the Catholic News. Our Catholic schools and their Governing Boards / School Management Committees already adhere to MOE protocols and Singapore laws on reporting incidents involving sexual abuse of minors. The Religious Orders and all religious sponsoring authorities for Catholic Schools have also been reminded of their obligation to report immediately to the police once they become aware of incidents involving alleged offences against minors or vulnerable persons. They are also to keep the Archbishop of the Catholic Church informed. The Church will not tolerate behaviour by clergy or religious that will put others at risk."

