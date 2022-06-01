Car lies diagonally on top of another car in 7-car chain collision along PIE near Bedok

A major accident involving seven cars occurred along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Bedok on May 31 at about 10:40pm.

White Toyota Harrier goes diagonal

Footage of the incident was uploaded online to the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV and Roads.sg Facebook pages and TikTok.

A total of seven cars were seen along the right-most lane of the expressway.

The front of the white Toyota Harrier was wedged in between a maroon SMRT taxi and a white Toyota Prius.

The white Toyota Prius appeared to have slid under the white Toyota Harrier during the collision, which caused the Toyota Harrier to be lodged in a suspended diagonal position.

Based on the videos of the incident, the left-most lane was closed off due to the accident.

Only the middle lane appeared to have been functioning to oncoming traffic.

According to individuals who commented on the videos, the accident slowed traffic and caused a jam near the Eunos and Bedok Reservoir exits along the PIE.

Traffic police, a tow truck and paramedics were seen at the site of the accident.

Two people taken to hospital

The accident took place along PIE towards Changi Airport, near Eunos Flyover.

Two people were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Three others were assessed for minor injuries, but refused to be taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership it was alerted to the accident at about 10:40pm on May 31.

Top image screenshot from @charmeloenj/TikTok.