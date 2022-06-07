Back

SCDF breaks window of car at Tiong Bahru to rescue boy, 1, trapped inside

The rescue operation took 15 minutes.

Ashley Tan | June 07, 2022, 07:31 PM

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was recently forced to smash the windows of a car to rescue a toddler locked within.

Car doors locked automatically

The incident took place on June 5, 2022, at about 11:30am.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the toddler was in the car with his mother and their domestic helper.

While the mother and helper were getting out of the vehicle, the doors of the Land Rover locked automatically, with the car keys and child still inside.

The child could be heard crying inside, SMDN reported, and the mother was apparently shouting for help while attempting to console her kid through the windows.

A stallholder told the Chinese daily that the woman also ran to the nearby market to seek help, but was met with uncertainty from passers-by.

SCDF breaks window with hammer

Videos filmed by a bystander were posted to TikTok, showing part of the SCDF's rescue operation.

Several SCDF and police officers were gathered around the car.

In the video, an SCDF officer then uses a piece of hammer-like equipment to knock on one of the back windows.

The window shatters after a number of taps, and the officer successfully opens the car door.

The entire operation took 15 minutes.

@quangphu194Giải cứu Bé trai mắc kẹt trong xe của các anh cứu hộ 🇸🇬♬ nhạc nền - Quang phú 🇻🇳🇸🇬

Another video posted by the same bystander shows the toddler back in his mother's arms.

The child was apparently trapped in the car for around 30 minutes in total, SMDN reported.

@quangphu194Bé trai đã an toàn,😊♬ nhạc nền - Quang phú 🇻🇳🇸🇬

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at 23 Lim Liak Street on June 5 at about 11:40am.

Rescue equipment was used to free the child, who was assessed by a paramedic and found to be unharmed.

Danger

The temperature in the interior of a stationary car can rise to dangerous highs, which is why it is inadvisable to leave pets or children inside.

One can suffer from a heatstroke, or worse, in such situations.

Such situations can be exacerbated during hot weather. Singapore, in particular, has been sweltering recently.

Top photo from quangphu194 / TikTok

