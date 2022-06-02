Ovaltine McFlurry now at McDonald's S'pore + return of banana pie

Singaporeans now have another thing to look forward to as the new Ovaltine McFlurry launches at McDonald's on June 2, 2022.

The banana pie has also made its return, a spokesperson for the fast food chain told Mothership.

These are in addition to the two new menu items—roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries and nacho cheese sauce—just announced on June 1.

Ovaltine fiends will find the flavour incorporated with McFlurry's vanilla soft serve, swirled with crunchy, malty bits for added texture.

The new flavour is listed under both the Dessert Kiosk and McDelivery pages, so you should be able to find it easily enough.

The dessert was also previously available in Brazil, Hong Kong, and some parts of Europe.

Singapore's version, however, looks slightly different:

Top photo by Fasiha Nazren