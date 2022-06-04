No-holds-barred review: Ovaltine McFlurry, as tested by a diehard Ovaltine fan

Unless you've been living in an air-conditioned silo for the past few weeks, you'd know that the weather in Singapore has been insanely humid.

That is why the recent cool, rainy weather has been welcoming, thank you very much.

Ovaltine McFlurry: Yeah or nay?

Another godsend is the release of McDonald's Ovaltine McFlurry.

Disclaimer: This writer is *totally* a big fan of anything Ovaltine.

But this writer will also try her best to give a completely objective review.

At S$3.20, the Ovaltine McFlurry is essentially the McFlurry vanilla soft serve swirled with crunchy, malty bits of what I think is crushed Ovaltine candy, not the drink powder.

This is what it looks like:

Love at first bite

It was love at first bite.

Every spoonful had a perfect balance of vanilla soft serve and crunchy, chocolatey and malty bits of Ovaltine...

... up till the sixth to seventh bite, at least.

This is my umpteenth time I'm emphasising my love for Ovaltine, and yet the Ovaltine McFlurry did get a little too surfeiting for my liking.

Plus, it was a really hot day, so the soft serve melted pretty quickly, leaving me with a goop of overly milky Ovaltine.

This is no fault of McDonald's though, I blame global warming.

Nonetheless, that's some solid McFlurry. Will buy again.

Verdict: 7/10. Though, if you really love Ovaltine, I'd recommend Wall's Ovaltine Crunchy Pop ice cream. Good stuff.

Editor: This writer cannot give a comparison with the original McFlurry because she has not had it before. Imagine that.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.