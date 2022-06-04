Back

No-holds-barred review: Ovaltine McFlurry, as tested by a diehard Ovaltine fan

Not biased, promise.

Fasiha Nazren | June 04, 2022, 01:55 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Unless you've been living in an air-conditioned silo for the past few weeks, you'd know that the weather in Singapore has been insanely humid.

That is why the recent cool, rainy weather has been welcoming, thank you very much.

Ovaltine McFlurry: Yeah or nay?

Another godsend is the release of McDonald's Ovaltine McFlurry.

Disclaimer: This writer is *totally* a big fan of anything Ovaltine.

I promise, this will be an unbiased review.

But this writer will also try her best to give a completely objective review.

At S$3.20, the Ovaltine McFlurry is essentially the McFlurry vanilla soft serve swirled with crunchy, malty bits of what I think is crushed Ovaltine candy, not the drink powder.

Remember this? Photo via.

This is what it looks like:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Love at first bite

It was love at first bite.

Every spoonful had a perfect balance of vanilla soft serve and crunchy, chocolatey and malty bits of Ovaltine...

... up till the sixth to seventh bite, at least.

This is my umpteenth time I'm emphasising my love for Ovaltine, and yet the Ovaltine McFlurry did get a little too surfeiting for my liking.

Plus, it was a really hot day, so the soft serve melted pretty quickly, leaving me with a goop of overly milky Ovaltine.

This is no fault of McDonald's though, I blame global warming.

Nonetheless, that's some solid McFlurry. Will buy again.

Verdict: 7/10. Though, if you really love Ovaltine, I'd recommend Wall's Ovaltine Crunchy Pop ice cream. Good stuff.

Editor: This writer cannot give a comparison with the original McFlurry because she has not had it before. Imagine that. 

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

Amber Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay US$10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard will appeal.

June 04, 2022, 03:39 PM

Chong Pang Food Centre reopens with fresh paint, improved sanitation

Time to visit your favourite stalls.

June 04, 2022, 02:55 PM

S'pore man, 23, who doesn't read news much & stays home to play mobile games, loses more than S$4,000 to phone scammer

The man wasn't aware of such scams.

June 04, 2022, 02:29 PM

Man seen urinating outside S'pore Parliament House

Not the best place to relieve youself.

June 04, 2022, 01:55 PM

China's ambassador to New Zealand warns not to 'squander' relationship between the 2 nations

The ambassador's remarks can be viewed against the backdrop of China's attempts to expand its influence over the Pacific region.

June 04, 2022, 01:53 PM

Ukraine ambassador to S'pore: Most Ukrainians will not cede territories to Russia in exchange for peace

The Ukrainian people have been fighting for a real 'people's war' for their freedom, she said.

June 04, 2022, 12:43 PM

2.5m python hangs out outside Bedok Reservoir ground floor HDB flat door, window

Literally hanging out.

June 04, 2022, 11:42 AM

OCBC to fund green projects like vending machines dispensing drinks into personal bottles

Ideas to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

June 04, 2022, 11:03 AM

Why some S'poreans are turning to traditional Chinese medicines for hair loss solutions

Just like how you drink liang teh to relieve “heatiness”.

June 04, 2022, 10:59 AM

Western Australia to-dos: Star-gaze from a bubble dome, wake up to the ocean, & more cool digs

Ditch the ordinary for the extraordinary.

June 04, 2022, 09:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.