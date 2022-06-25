Back

2 dead & 21 injured in Norway terrorist mass shooting

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and terrorist acts.

Andrew Koay | June 25, 2022, 06:43 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two people have been killed in a mass shooting that took place in Oslo, Norway, early on Saturday (Jun. 25).

21 others were injured in the attack which authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism, reported the BBC.

The shooting took place in the city's nightlife district at about 1am local time (7am Singapore time).

According to the BBC, there was gunfire at three locations — popular LGBTQ+ venue London Pub, Herr Nilsen Jazz club, and a takeaway eatery.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and terrorist acts.

The Guardian reported that police do not believe that any other individuals are involved.

While a motive was not immediately ascertained, Oslo had been gearing up for an annual Pride parade.

"Police are in contact with the organisers of the Pride event this Saturday," said police spokesman Tore Barstad according to The Guardian.

"There will be a continuous assessment of what measures police should take to protect that event and whether this incident has a connection to Pride at all."

Organisers of the Pride parade released a statement via the event's website announcing that the event had been cancelled on the advice of the police.

"We will soon be proud and visible again, but today, we will share our Pride celebrations from home," said the organisers.

"I have never been that scared"

On Facebook, the London Pub called the shooting "absolutely horrific and pure evil".

"Our thoughts go to the dead, injured and relatives. All employees in London are safe and physically unharmed."

Facebook user Bili Blum-Jansen shared online that he'd been at the London Pub at the time of the shooting.

"I first thought it was glasses falling on the floor," he wrote, describing the moment he heard the gunfire.

"Suddenly a wave of people were running and screaming 'someone is shooting'."

Fleeing to the venue's basement, Blum-Jansen said that when he realised that it didn't have an exit from the building, he feared the worst.

"I will never forget that feeling. Never! I have never been that scared. We were in the basement for a while without knowing if someone was going to break in…. until the police came in and allowed us out after a long waiting."

His post was accompanied by images of the people sheltering in a cramped basement space.

Image from Bili Blum-Jansen's Facebook

An individual can be seen with blood pouring down his face — he had fallen while running into the basement.

"We are in shock, sad, devastated… but luckily we are alive," said Blum-Jansen.

Top image from Google Maps and Bili Blum-Jansen's Facebook

S'porean, 16, captures image of Venus, moon, Mars & Jupiter aligned from HDB window

Beautiful sight.

June 25, 2022, 04:46 PM

Man caught on CCTV casually stealing durian from Jurong East stall

"Hope you able to see this post for our gentle reminder," wrote the fruit vendor on Facebook.

June 25, 2022, 04:31 PM

Japanese man loses USB stick containing whole city's personal data after night of drinking

A very good reason not to bring work to a night out.

June 25, 2022, 03:39 PM

7-Eleven x Tiger Beer Sentosa outlet has Nitro Tea, Arctic Coke machine & beer on reverse tap

Looks cool.

June 25, 2022, 03:30 PM

Girl, 14, & grandfather, 84, found dead in separate locations in Bukit Batok minutes apart

Police are investigating if the two cases are linked.

June 25, 2022, 03:27 PM

M'sia driver travels 400m with body on car roof after fleeing scene of fatal accident

The impact of the accident had thrown the 26-year-old motorcyclist's body on top of the woman's car.

June 25, 2022, 02:12 PM

Jalan Besar Thai minimart offers authentic Thai 7-Eleven toasties, milk tea & grilled meat skewers

Get your fix of the iconic Thai 7-11 toasties, mango sticky rice and more

June 25, 2022, 01:59 PM

Nigerian senator & wife arrested in UK for allegedly plotting to harvest homeless child's organs

The 15-year-old boy has been taken into care.

June 25, 2022, 01:26 PM

Zaobao video shows how M'sian, 26, tricked into working as scammer in Cambodia for 3 months before being rescued

His account has provided a glimpse into the conditions that such victims face.

June 25, 2022, 12:11 PM

Residents & workers at Blk 2 Jalan Bukit Merah must undergo Tuberculosis screening after 170 positive cases confirmed

The screening station will be located at the Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents’ Committee (RC) Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

June 25, 2022, 12:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.