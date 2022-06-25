2 dead & 21 injured in Norway terrorist mass shooting

Two people have been killed in a mass shooting that took place in Oslo, Norway, early on Saturday (Jun. 25).

21 others were injured in the attack which authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism, reported the BBC.

The shooting took place in the city's nightlife district at about 1am local time (7am Singapore time).

According to the BBC, there was gunfire at three locations — popular LGBTQ+ venue London Pub, Herr Nilsen Jazz club, and a takeaway eatery.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and terrorist acts.

The Guardian reported that police do not believe that any other individuals are involved.

While a motive was not immediately ascertained, Oslo had been gearing up for an annual Pride parade.

"Police are in contact with the organisers of the Pride event this Saturday," said police spokesman Tore Barstad according to The Guardian.

"There will be a continuous assessment of what measures police should take to protect that event and whether this incident has a connection to Pride at all."

Organisers of the Pride parade released a statement via the event's website announcing that the event had been cancelled on the advice of the police.

"We will soon be proud and visible again, but today, we will share our Pride celebrations from home," said the organisers.

"I have never been that scared"

On Facebook, the London Pub called the shooting "absolutely horrific and pure evil".

"Our thoughts go to the dead, injured and relatives. All employees in London are safe and physically unharmed."

Facebook user Bili Blum-Jansen shared online that he'd been at the London Pub at the time of the shooting.

"I first thought it was glasses falling on the floor," he wrote, describing the moment he heard the gunfire.

"Suddenly a wave of people were running and screaming 'someone is shooting'."

Fleeing to the venue's basement, Blum-Jansen said that when he realised that it didn't have an exit from the building, he feared the worst.

"I will never forget that feeling. Never! I have never been that scared. We were in the basement for a while without knowing if someone was going to break in…. until the police came in and allowed us out after a long waiting."

His post was accompanied by images of the people sheltering in a cramped basement space.

An individual can be seen with blood pouring down his face — he had fallen while running into the basement.

"We are in shock, sad, devastated… but luckily we are alive," said Blum-Jansen.

