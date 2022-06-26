Student says she & 20 others have Covid-19 after attending NUS orientation programme

A female student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) alleges that at least 20 students have caught Covid-19 after taking part in an orientation programme.

She also said that many participants did not wear their masks while indoors.

Participants were maskless indoors

The 19-year-old woman told Shin Min Daily News that the orientation programme was held by NUS Business School, from Jun. 15 to 17.

Close to 200 students, who were split into 18 groups, took part in activities in both indoor and outdoor settings. The programme lasted from 8am to 10pm daily.

During outdoor activities, participants were allowed to take off their masks.

But when they returned to their seats indoors, some students neglected to put their masks back on, said the woman.

Some also removed their masks for photos, even when indoors.

In a photo the woman showed the Chinese daily, several participants did not have their masks on.

More than 20 people caught Covid-19, student claims

She shared with Shin Min that groups would intermingle while playing games.

Physical contact was unavoidable, and the groups would share the same equipment.

"I was afraid of catching Covid-19 and didn't take off my mask while waiting for the games to start," said the woman.

On the second day, students were informed via text that a participant had tested positive.

The message said that it was believed that the infected individual did not catch the virus from orientation, as all the participants had tested negative before the start of the programme.

Students were told that the infected individual's group mates would undergo testing, and two lecture halls where activities were held would be disinfected.

Participants were also reminded to self-test if they were feeling unwell, but the programme continued as planned.

The woman said some participants were feeling under the weather, but continued to take part in the activities as they had already paid S$55 for it.

"After the programme, myself and 20 other friends of mine also tested positive," the woman told Shin Min, adding that some who had planned to go overseas ended up postponing their trips.

Slipped through the net

According to the student, participants were required to take an ART test before the orientation programme.

Organisers also reminded participants to wear their masks during activities, the woman told Shin Min.

The woman felt that it was a good thing that orientations were being held, and she believed that the infections simply slipped through the net.

As she had tested negative before the programme started, she suspects that she had caught the virus during orientation.

NUS in touch with students

An NUS Business School spokesperson confirmed with Shin Min that multiple students contracted Covid-19 after the programme, and that the school has been in touch with the affected students to provide assistance.

In response to Mothership's queries, the spokesperson said the photo provided by the student featured the performance segment of the orientation camp's Finale Night.

"The students in the photo were unmasked as performers in a production," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the school takes the Covid-19 guidelines seriously and those who breach the safe management measures will be subject to disciplinary action. The spokesperson added:

"All organising committees are briefed on the importance of adhering to all prevailing safe management measures, including the wearing of masks and the need for all participants to conduct an ART before joining the camp. Participants are also advised not to attend if they are feeling unwell."

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top images by Shin Min Daily News and NUS.