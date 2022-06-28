Back

M'sia ex-PM Najib Razak plays cameo role in TV drama

He donned a wig to go back in time.

Tan Min-Wei | June 28, 2022, 07:58 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak will soon appear on the small screen.

He will appear in a cameo role as a Perikatan candidate in the period drama series "Tunjang".

Shooting day

On June 25, Najib posted a series of pictures on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Here's a translation of his post:

"I... changed industries lah. Director said I didn't need to audition. Shooting seems fun. :)"

Najib acted as a political candidate campaigning in a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlement.

Although it's not clear when the series is set, it appears to be in the 1960s or 1970s.

In a report by The Star, Najib described the experience as "new" and a “sweet one”.

Legacy on display

In a video uploaded by Umno Supreme Council member Sohaimi Shahadan, Najib shared that although the character he played was quite different from who he was, the series held a message that was dear to him.

This was because it spoke about the establishment of Felda, which was something his father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein had worked hard towards.

Felda was formed by Tun Razak when he was minister of rural development and deputy prime minister in the 1950s.

As reported by The Edge, it oversaw the relocation of settlers to areas set aside for cash crop cultivation, and through that, poverty alleviation.

The scheme and its settlers have become a central part of Malaysian political culture, and emblematic of the rural parts of the country.

Other images show his character arriving in a classic burgundy Mercedes Benz.

He also jokingly said that his outfit of the day made him look like James Bond, and that he was lucky that the wind was not strong enough to lift his wig off.
https://www.facebook.com/najibrazak/posts/599980991492843

A welcome break

Najib is currently an active campaigner for his party, recently making appearances in the fiercely fought Johor State elections.

Although his party is currently in government, he does not hold any government position.

Najib is currently still under trial.

As reported by the Malay Mail, Najib is accused of misappropriating over RM2 billion (S$630 million) of 1MDB funds, and appealing his 12 year jail sentence for a separate but linked offence.

Top image via official Najib Razak Facebook

S'pore hawker stall selling S$2 roast pork & char siew rice for past 37 years

The couple has never employed assistants as they worry about having to raise prices if their costs go up.

June 28, 2022, 07:02 PM

Pasar malam awning at GV Yishun collapses during rainy, windy afternoon

The awning fell onto the pedestrian walkway.

June 28, 2022, 06:45 PM

Jalan Besar hotel guests covered in bed bug bites after 2-night stay, hotel says guests likely brought bugs in

Upon an inspection of the rooms the guests stayed in, the hotel said their pest control vendor only found "a couple of" adult bed bugs and no eggs.

June 28, 2022, 06:43 PM

Tour de S'pore soon a thing as Tour de France to stage cycling race here on Oct. 29-30

The presence of an enthusiastic cycling community was cited as one of the reasons in selecting Singapore.

June 28, 2022, 06:22 PM

All S'poreans must know they won't be left to fend for themselves in hard times: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said Singapore must continue to use our resources wisely and bear in mind the needs of tomorrow.

June 28, 2022, 05:51 PM

More attractions opening in Bugis including 1st Esports gaming hotel in S'pore

Exciting.

June 28, 2022, 04:58 PM

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre selling price lowered from S$1 million to S$500,000

No takers so far.

June 28, 2022, 04:55 PM

S'pore's meritocracy can be improved to become more open & compassionate: Lawrence Wong

One of the ways he suggested is to do more in the early life of every child, "especially those from less well-off families so that the circumstances of their birth do not determine their future in life".

June 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

S'pore woman gets jail for offering meth to 17-year-old daughter as 'bonding activity'

They would do the drug at least once a week.

June 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

Punggol pasar malam up & running with Teochew oyster puffs, Thai skewers & milk tea, sweet potato balls

After a two-month delay.

June 28, 2022, 03:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.