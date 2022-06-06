First-ever My Little Pony Virtual Fun Race in S’pore at Suntec City from June 3 - July 10

Now that school’s out, many parents have probably filled the June holidays with loads of activities to keep the young ones occupied.

If you haven’t, you could consider going to the My Little Pony Virtual Fun Race at Suntec City.

This is the first-ever My Little Pony Virtual Fun Race in the region, tapping on 42Race – a mobile app.

The virtual race will require shoppers to clear 10 mission checkpoints, including additional quizzes. There are also fun elements such as activating Instagram filters or playing interactive games.

One can also look forward to the Steps Challenge to earn extra perks and rewards.

There is also a treasure hunt for the little ones where they can paste stickers to complete upon reaching various checkpoints during the race.

Shoppers can also take a snap at the various mission checkpoints located all over the mall.

How to join the race? (Participation is free!)

Registration for the race starts on June 3.

Shoppers will have to spend a minimum of S$50 to receive a race ticket. The race ticket can be redeemed at Suntec City’s customer service counters.

With the race tickets, participants can then redeem an exclusive My Little Pony goodie bag containing a tote bag, a My Little Pony face mask, sticker sheet, pop-pins (set of two), and a treasure hunt map set for the little ones.

Here’s when you can redeem the goodie bags:

June 3 to 5, 12pm-9pm

June 10 to 12, 12pm-9pm

It can be redeemed at the redemption counter located in Suntec City North Wing L1 #01-457B, in front of House of Samsonite.

Mission Challenge

Lucky shoppers who complete the race will receive a My Little Pony finisher medal (limited redemptions available) or a certificate of completion.

This can be redeemed from July 8 to 10, at the redemption counter located in Suntec City East Wing L3 #03-342, in front of Cou Cou & Tea Mi Tea.

(Psst… you can still participate in the Mission Challenge for free. However, you won’t be able to receive a finisher medal without the race ticket.)

Steps Challenge

Speed walkers, this one’s for you.

Clocking in steps gives participants a chance to keep fit and redeem more perks and rewards at the same time.

Prizes include: Suntec+ Points or e-Vouchers from brands including Cow Play Cow Moo and Harvey Norman.

Exciting deals to look out for

On top of enjoying the race with your loved ones, here are some flash sales and points deals you can look forward to. All deals can be found on the Suntec+ App.

From June 6 to 12:

Spend S$8 to get a S$20 iORA e-Voucher

Check out other Flash Sale items on the Suntec+ App!

From June 22 to 30:

Redeem 1,000 Suntec+ Points (worth S$1) for S$5 HarriAnns Nonya Table e-Voucher

Redeem 1,000 Suntec+ Points (worth S$1) for a M-size Premium Milk Tea Series and Topping from Milksha worth S$4.80

Psst… Enter this promo code when you sign up on the Suntec+ App “SUNTECMS” to receive a $5 Suntec City e-Voucher.

You can learn more about the event here.

This article written in collaboration with Suntec City reminds the writer that friendship is magic.