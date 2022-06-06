Back

Man who transited through Changi Airport tests positive for monkeypox

MOH said there is currently no significant risk of community transmission.

Syahindah Ishak | June 06, 2022, 12:37 PM

A traveller who had transited through Singapore to Australia on June 2, 2022, has tested positive for monkeypox.

In a statement on June 6, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it was informed about the confirmed case on June 4 by the New South Wales health ministry.

The traveller arrived in Sydney on June 3 and had tested positive for monkeypox there.

Before this, he departed from Barcelona on June 1 and arrived at Changi Airport on June 2 for transit.

No risk of community transmission: MOH

According to MOH, the man had remained in the transit holding area at Changi Airport until his departure for Sydney on the same day and did not visit other areas in Changi Airport.

MOH added: "As the case did not enter Singapore or interact with persons in the community, there is currently no significant risk of community transmission."

But as a precautionary measure, MOH has conducted contact tracing for the two affected flights and those who might have come into contact with the traveller at the airport transit area.

MOH said that there were no assessed close contacts and hence no requirement for quarantine.

However, 13 persons who may have had casual contact with the traveller have been put on phone surveillance for 21 days.

MOH explained that persons under phone surveillance will receive daily phone calls to ascertain their health status until the end of the monitoring period.

If they report symptoms suggestive of monkeypox infection, they will be medically assessed and may be conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for further evaluation.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

