Back

2 men seek donations at Hougang HDB block at 1:21am, claim to be 'student volunteers' when they look 20ish, 30ish

Not very normal.

Belmont Lay | June 29, 2022, 05:21 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In what could be a first, two men who look like they are in their late-20s or early-30s went to ask for donations for charity from the residents of a Hougang Street 51 HDB flat at 1:21am -- and claiming to be "student volunteers".

The bizarre request and antics of the duo were caught on a closed-circuit television camera.

What video showed

Smoking at first

In a video submitted to Mothership.sg, the resident whose unit was approached said the two men were seen smoking outside his unit.

The incident took place on June 25.

They appeared at around 1:15am.

They were chit chatting with each other and appeared to be talking about and pointing at the unit they were standing beside.

Checked out surveillance device

At one point, one of the men even walked towards the area where the camera was filming, as if to check if there was a surveillance device.

Left briefly

The men then went down the stairs.

Waited for response

They reappeared at the unit and were seen waiting for the occupant of the flat to open the door.

When a woman opened the door, one of the men in glasses said in Mandarin: "Hello, sorry about this, but we are student volunteers."

After confirming that the occupant could converse in Mandarin, the man continued: "We are here to collect an one-off donation."

When the woman turned them down, the man said it was okay and left.

Pulled faces

Before they did, both of them pulled faces.

They then walked away.

Police report lodged

According to Stomp, the resident lodged a police report.

The person who shared the video said the footage should be publicised to allow others to be alert about such requests and not fall victim to scammers.

The resident added: "This is the first time I've seen these two men around my neighbourhood and the very first time having 'charity' groups visiting past midnight."

S'porean hawker, 27, gives up mookata business to take over father's Teochew porridge stall

'A bit lupsup (dirty) but it also feels satki (cool),' the young man said.

June 29, 2022, 04:42 PM

XiXi Lim shows how she deals with anonymous Instagram users who fat-shame her

Class.

June 29, 2022, 04:31 PM

Large group of at least 40 cyclists cuts in front of bus at Telok Blangah road

Tour de Telok Blangah.

June 29, 2022, 04:05 PM

SPF apologises after officer poses next to blue tent, will take 'internal action' against him

A bereaved relative has since accepted the SPF's apology.

June 29, 2022, 03:24 PM

S'porean man accused of raping woman after breaking into her house says he 'accidentally slipped' into her

The accused also claimed that the woman wanted companionship.

June 29, 2022, 01:35 PM

Next Covid-19 wave in S'pore earlier than expected, likely due to overseas travels in June: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore recorded 11,504 new Covid-19 cases on Jun. 28.

June 29, 2022, 12:29 PM

Ferrari driver arrested on drug-related charges after car accident in Beach Road area carpark

Investigations are ongoing.

June 29, 2022, 12:16 PM

Uncertainty over whether Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant really sunk

There has been a change in messaging.

June 29, 2022, 11:26 AM

New salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy at McDonald's S'pore from June 30, 2022

Yum.

June 29, 2022, 10:26 AM

Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million, 4 same numbers appear in June 23 & 27 results

One way to beat inflation.

June 29, 2022, 04:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.