Dance for any S'pore McDonald's outlet manager & get S$0.80 ice cream cone for free

Fight inflation, eat for free.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2022, 01:49 PM

Is inflation getting to you? Want to pay less for non-essential items, like ice cream?

Or even better, get it for free?

Well, apparently now you can have a free ice cream cone by dancing for the manager of any McDonald's outlet.

Dance for ice cream

This life hack/ marketing gimmick was propagated by online personality Ang QiuTing (a.k.a. Bong QiuQiu) recently, when she demonstrated the "Shake ‘N Dip dance".

In the caption of her post, she explained that the dance can qualify as one as long as the customer does the Shake ‘N Dip hand gestures and recite the lyrics, without having to go the whole nine yards:

You don't have to do the full-body Shake ‘N Dip dance in order to enjoy the tasty reward btw, you can just do the Shake ‘N Dip hand gestures to the beat of the Shake ‘N Dip song and recite the Shake ‘N Dip lyrics also can de!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QiuTing 洪萩庭 (@bongqiuqiu)

In response to Mothership's queries if the video was a paid post by McDonald's or a limited time offer, a spokesperson for the fast food chain confirmed the offer stands and said: "This is a hack that if customers are game to try, they can enjoy a free vanilla cone on McDonald's."

In other words, keep dancing until McDonald's stops giving out free ice cream.

