Man, 58, allegedly uses knife to slash man, 62, & woman, 41, in Yishun

The two men were known to each other.

Lean Jinghui | June 24, 2022, 02:09 PM

A 58-year-old man allegedly attacked two people with a knife in Yishun on Thursday night, Jun. 23.

In a video posted to the Singapore Incidents Instagram account, which was captioned "slashing incident at Blk 510A Yishun", several police cars and an ambulance were spotted.

A police siren could be heard blaring in the background.

Towards the end of the video, red droplets that appear to be blood stains were also seen on the ground and on a gate.

Alleged slashing attack

According to The Straits Times, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of assault involving two victims at 8:30pm on Thursday night.

The victims were a man, 62, and a woman, 41, respectively.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they had received a call for assistance at about 8:50pm at Block 510A Yishun St 51.

SCDF subsequently conveyed two persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Suspect arrested

According to ST, the suspect has since been arrested for "voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and suspected drug-related offences".

The police added that the attack had purportedly resulted after a dispute between the two men, who "were known to each other".

