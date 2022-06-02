Back

Man in India divorces wife for serving him Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch & dinner

The "Maggi case".

June 02, 2022

A man in India has filed for divorce because his wife served him only instant noodles for all of his daily meals.

The "Maggi case"

According to The New Indian Express (TNIE), principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath said that the wife did not know how to prepare any other meals apart from Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The case, which Raghunath labelled the "Maggi case", surfaced when he was the district judge in Ballari, a city in Karnataka, India.

He confirmed that the couple eventually divorced through mutual consent, as reported by TNIE.

Divorce cases over petty things

According to Times of India, Raghunath observed other similar "petty cases" when he was in Mysuru, another city in Karnataka.

There was a case in which the wife had claimed that the husband "didn't get the colour of the suit right".

Many couple disputes were also triggered by food, such as cases where the wife allegedly added extra salt in the food, Raghunath revealed.

Earlier in March, a man from Telangana, a state in Southern India, called the police repeatedly in a drunken state to complain about his wife who did not prepare mutton curry for him, according to New Delhi Television NDTV.

As reported by TNIE, Raghunath said:

"Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce.

If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls."

Top photo via Getty Images.

