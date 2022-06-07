M'sian man allegedly kills mum over inheritance dispute, cuts her body into 15 parts

A 42-year-old man in Perak reportedly killed his 68-year-old mother and cut her up into 15 pieces, according to The Star.

He is believed to have disposed of the body parts in a sewage tank behind their house in Parit Buntar.

How the body was found

Police discovered the body after a neighbour complained about a stench coming from the house on the evening of Jun. 4.

The suspect is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder, said Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

A fight over inheritance is believed to have driven the gruesome murder.

Daughter previously lodged missing person's report

The Star reported that the victim's daughter lodged a police report on May 28 after she was unable to contact her mother.

The woman, who does not live with the suspect and victim, had the habit of speaking to her mother on the phone daily. On May 28, the suspect who answered the call told her that their mother had gone out and had yet to return.

According to police, they visited the victim's house to investigate on the same day as the missing persons report was filed, and found the house in disarray.

They returned to search the home on Jun. 4 after the victim's neighbour complained about the foul smell.

"Wooden planks covering the sewage tank" behind the house, along with two knives and a machete -- which are believed to be the murder weapons -- were found.

The body parts were subsequently discovered by a forensics team and the suspect was arrested immediately.

The police believe that the suspect hit his mother over the head with a weapon before she collapsed, then mutilated her body.

Suspect believed to be dissatisfied with division of inheritance

According to The Star, initial investigations revealed that the man was driven to commit the murder because of dissatisfaction with the division of inheritance by his late father.

The suspect and his mother had been living together for 12 years, following his father's passing.

The case has been classified as murder.

Top image via Vista Create