M'sia's chicken shortage to be resolved by Hari Raya Haji: M'sian official

The official said that Malaysia is currently "in the recovery process".

Ashley Tan | June 05, 2022, 05:00 PM

The chicken shortage in Malaysia is expected to be resolved soon, in time for Hari Raya Haji celebrations (July 10), a Malaysian official revealed.

Chicken shortage situation improving

Veterinary Services Department director-general Norlizan Mohd Noor said that this comes after intervention and inter-agency engagement sessions involving industry players to find out the problems related to the chicken supply, reported The Star.

Norlizan told reporters on June 4 that these industry players are "committed to increasing production", and that Malaysia is currently "in the recovery process".

It was discovered that the shortage was due to various factors — climate change, disease, insufficient workers, and the use of open cages and unscheduled chicken vaccinations.

Norlizan shared that 80 per cent of chicken breeders in the country use open poultry houses, which are exposed to odour and fly pollution, instead of an enclosed chicken coop system.

According to Free Malaysia Today, his claims that the situation is improving was affirmed by Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry secretary-general Haslina Abdul Hamid, who said that the chicken shortage is "temporary".

"The government is doing its best to ensure there is no shortage of chicken," she added.

Measures taken

Haslina said in an earlier speech that the government has come up with various strategies to take care of animal welfare, including curbing livestock diseases and ensuring that food supply from animal products is always sufficient.

Additionally, the government has agreed to set up the National Ruminant Board to enhance the country’s beef and dairy production, reported FMT.

Malaysia will also enforce the ban on chickens by cancelling all permit approvals to export chicken from June 1.

It will also stop issuing new permits for chicken products.

Those who flout the ban can face a jail term of up to six years or a RM100,000 (S$31,392) fine.

Last week (June 2), Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said during a visit to Singapore that Malaysian authorities are "working together very closely with poultry producers" to ensure they can increase output.

He shared that Malaysia is in "a very difficult situation given supply chain issues" brought about by "feed and climate change issues", which have "coalesced into a situation where there is a shortage in supply and inevitably leading to the high prices in Malaysia".

Malaysia is also "well aware that we have a responsibility as exporters to our neighbours including Singapore," he added.

