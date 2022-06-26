Back

Maggie Cheung, 57, makes surprise appearance as DJ at Gucci event in Hong Kong

Icon.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 26, 2022, 12:33 PM

Former actress Maggie Cheung appeared at an event in Gucci's flagship store in Hong Kong recently.

The star-studded event was also attended by Aaron Kwok and Nicholas Tse.

Cheung was not only a guest at the event — she was also the deejay.

Kwok and Tse were sighted grooving to the music.

57-year-old Cheung also took photos with Kwok, Tse and Karena Lam.

In his Instagram post, Kwok revealed that the event celebrated the reopening of the flagship store after a renovation.

He added that he was surprised by Cheung's DJ performance, and it added colours to this reopening ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron (@aaronkwokxx)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karena Lam 林嘉欣 (@karenalamkayan)

Article images via Sina, top photo collage via Sina and Aaron Kwok's Instagram.

