Maggie Cheung, 57, makes surprise appearance as DJ at Gucci event in Hong Kong

Former actress Maggie Cheung appeared at an event in Gucci's flagship store in Hong Kong recently.

The star-studded event was also attended by Aaron Kwok and Nicholas Tse.

Cheung was not only a guest at the event — she was also the deejay.

Kwok and Tse were sighted grooving to the music.

57-year-old Cheung also took photos with Kwok, Tse and Karena Lam.

In his Instagram post, Kwok revealed that the event celebrated the reopening of the flagship store after a renovation.

He added that he was surprised by Cheung's DJ performance, and it added colours to this reopening ceremony.

