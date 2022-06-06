LANY performing in S'pore on Nov. 7, 2022

U.S. pop-rock band LANY is coming to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Called the "a november to remember" tour, the concert will be happening on Nov. 7, 2022.

Tickets range from S$118 to S$158, excluding booking fees.

There are two pre-sales to look out for:

Artiste pre-sale: June 8, 10am to June 9, 10am

Live Nation Members pre-sale: June 9, 11am to 11:59pm

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from June 10, 2pm onwards via:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Asian tour

The band announced its Asian leg of the tour on June 6.

Apart from Singapore, LANY will also be performing in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Top image from Live Nation and @thisislany on Instagram.