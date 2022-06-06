Back

LANY performing in S'pore on Nov. 7, 2022

Let Me Know if you're going.

Fasiha Nazren | June 06, 2022, 12:21 PM

U.S. pop-rock band LANY is coming to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Called the "a november to remember" tour, the concert will be happening on Nov. 7, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LANY (@thisislany)

Tickets range from S$118 to S$158, excluding booking fees.

There are two pre-sales to look out for:

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from June 10, 2pm onwards via:

Asian tour

The band announced its Asian leg of the tour on June 6.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LANY (@thisislany)

Apart from Singapore, LANY will also be performing in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Top image from Live Nation and @thisislany on Instagram.

