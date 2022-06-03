Jurong Bird Park offering 50% off tickets till June 26, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Jurong Bird Park is offering 50 per cent off on admission tickets till June 26, 2022.
Here's how much the tickets originally cost:
- Adults: S$38
- Child: S$25
The following groups of people are eligible to get the discounted tickets:
- Singaporeans
- Permanent Residents
- Employment Pass Holders
- Dependent Pass Holders
- Long-Term Visit Pass Holders
Here's how to get the discounted tickets:
- Sign up for a free WildPass account.
- Purchase the tickets here and input the promo code "JBP50" to enjoy 50 per cent off the admission tickets.
If you forgot to sign up as a WildPass member, fret not. There is an option on the details page where you can do this.
Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Group.
