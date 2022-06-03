Jurong Bird Park offering 50% off tickets till June 26, 2022

Jurong Bird Park is offering 50 per cent off on admission tickets till June 26, 2022.

Here's how much the tickets originally cost:

Adults: S$38

Child: S$25

The following groups of people are eligible to get the discounted tickets:

Singaporeans

Permanent Residents

Employment Pass Holders

Dependent Pass Holders

Long-Term Visit Pass Holders

Here's how to get the discounted tickets:

Sign up for a free WildPass account. Purchase the tickets here and input the promo code "JBP50" to enjoy 50 per cent off the admission tickets.

If you forgot to sign up as a WildPass member, fret not. There is an option on the details page where you can do this.

