Jurong Bird Park offering 50% off tickets till June 26, 2022

Not so fowl.

Irwan Shah | June 03, 2022, 06:20 PM

Jurong Bird Park is offering 50 per cent off on admission tickets till June 26, 2022.

Here's how much the tickets originally cost:

  • Adults: S$38

  • Child: S$25

The following groups of people are eligible to get the discounted tickets:

  • Singaporeans

  • Permanent Residents

  • Employment Pass Holders

  • Dependent Pass Holders

  • Long-Term Visit Pass Holders

Here's how to get the discounted tickets:

  1. Sign up for a free WildPass account.

  2. Purchase the tickets here and input the promo code "JBP50" to enjoy 50 per cent off the admission tickets.

If you forgot to sign up as a WildPass member, fret not. There is an option on the details page where you can do this.

Screenshot from Mandai Wildlife Group website.

Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Group.

