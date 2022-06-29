9,392 new Covid-19 cases & 1 death reported in S'pore on Jun. 29

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 9,392 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jun. 29).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 8,789
Imported cases: 603
Deaths: 1
The country has recorded 1,434,563 Covid-19 cases and 1,411 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 8,643 (8,075 local cases + 568 imported cases)
Week on week infection ratio: 1.65
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 455
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 46
In ICU: 7
