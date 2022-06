9,392 new Covid-19 cases & 1 death reported in S'pore on Jun. 29

Singapore reported 9,392 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jun. 29).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 8,789

Imported cases: 603

Deaths: 1

The country has recorded 1,434,563 Covid-19 cases and 1,411 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 8,643 (8,075 local cases + 568 imported cases)

Week on week infection ratio: 1.65

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 455

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 46

In ICU: 7

Top image by Fiona Tan