Back

9,392 new Covid-19 cases & 1 death reported in S'pore on Jun. 29

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,434,563 Covid-19 cases.

Fiona Tan | June 29, 2022, 10:05 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 9,392 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jun. 29).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 8,789

Imported cases: 603

Deaths: 1

The country has recorded 1,434,563 Covid-19 cases and 1,411 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 8,643 (8,075 local cases + 568 imported cases)

Week on week infection ratio:  1.65

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 455

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 46

In ICU: 7

Related stories

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top image by Fiona Tan

Those who recover from Covid-19 should still get booster: Ong Ye Kung

Ong also addressed the question of whether those offered a second booster should take it.

June 29, 2022, 09:18 PM

Is the new salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy any different from the classic?

Not the most revolutionary item.

June 29, 2022, 09:08 PM

Death penalty protects S’poreans & has 'saved thousands of lives’: Shanmugam in BBC interview

Shanmugam debated with the BBC journalist over the merits of the death penalty in Singapore.

June 29, 2022, 07:49 PM

29th floor Tiong Bahru HDB flat sells for S$1.158 million

Good location.

June 29, 2022, 06:53 PM

8 open-air durian stalls in S'pore with decent Google reviews to sit & enjoy the fruit at

Shiok.

June 29, 2022, 06:20 PM

After 6 years of living with what I thought was dandruff, it turned out to be something else.

I also found out that I have thinning hair.

June 29, 2022, 06:00 PM

2 men seek donations at Hougang HDB block at 1:21am, claim to be 'student volunteers' when they look 20ish, 30ish

Not very normal.

June 29, 2022, 05:21 PM

S'porean hawker, 27, gives up mookata business to take over father's Teochew porridge stall

'A bit lupsup (dirty) but it also feels satki (cool),' the young man said.

June 29, 2022, 04:42 PM

XiXi Lim shows how she deals with anonymous Instagram users who fat-shame her

Class.

June 29, 2022, 04:31 PM

Large group of at least 40 cyclists cuts in front of bus at Telok Blangah road

Tour de Telok Blangah.

June 29, 2022, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.