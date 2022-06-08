Japan’s ex-PM indignant about backlash over 2021 comments, says he simply said ‘women talk a lot’

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori expressed displeasure over the strong criticism he faced for the controversial remarks he made about women in 2021, Kyodo News reported.

The backlash resulted in his resignation as Tokyo Olympics chief last year.

Comments made

The ex-president of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organising committee first opined during a Japanese Olympic Committee gathering in February 2021 that meetings with many female board directors would "take a lot of time", reported BBC.

Mori was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat. They have difficulty finishing, which is annoying."

He added that the organising committee includes seven women, but that "everyone understands their place".

According to the BBC, Mori apologised for his "inappropriate statement" and retracted his comments the next day.

He initially refused to resign from his role as president of the organising committee.

Was pressured to step down

Mori faced widespread backlash, and the hashtag #Moripleaseresign trended on Twitter in Japan, Reuters reported.

Big sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics, such as Toyota, also criticised Mori's actions.

Toyota's president Akio Toyoda said that the company was "disappointed", according to the BBC.

Over 400 people also withdrew their application to volunteer at the Olympic games.

Mori eventually stepped down from his post.

Doubled down

Recently, Mori doubled down on his comments, saying, "I simply said that women talk a lot. I get scolded for telling the truth."

His comments were made during a Tokyo party with lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party, reported Kyodo News.

He also added that the world is "going crazy" because "politicians don't tell the real story".

84-year-old Mori has been known to make controversial statements during his tenure from 2000 and 2001.

He had previously claimed that Japan is a "divine nation" centred on the emperor, a view contrary to Japan's post-war Constitution.

