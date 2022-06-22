1-month-old baby dies after being snatched by 'troop of monkeys' in Tanzania

A one-month-old infant reportedly died in Tanzania after being snatched from his mother by a monkey, which had gone into their house.

Home invasion

According to News Central TV, an African news agency, a troop of monkeys infiltrated the home in Mwamgongo village in Kigoma, near the Gombe Nation Park in western Tanzania, while the child was being breastfed.

It is not clear what species of monkey attacked the mother.

Tanzania's local newspaper The Citizen reported that the mother "screamed for help", and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child back.

While the villagers were able to get the infant back, the child was "injured on the head and the neck" in the process, said Kigoma Regional Police Commander James Manyama.

He subsequently passed away while he was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The event happened at about 3pm on Jun. 18.

First time ever

According to BBC, Manyama said that he had never heard of such an incident in the three years he has been working in the area.

However, incidents of larger wild animals, such as elephants, invading villages are not uncommon, as the village shares a border with Gombe National Park.

The Citizen reported that police had urged citizens to continue to be vigilant against monkeys crossing from the national park following the incident.

Top image via Google Maps