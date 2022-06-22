Back

1-month-old baby dies after being snatched by 'troop of monkeys' in Tanzania

RIP.

Lean Jinghui | June 22, 2022, 12:43 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A one-month-old infant reportedly died in Tanzania after being snatched from his mother by a monkey, which had gone into their house.

Home invasion

According to News Central TV, an African news agency, a troop of monkeys infiltrated the home in Mwamgongo village in Kigoma, near the Gombe Nation Park in western Tanzania, while the child was being breastfed.

It is not clear what species of monkey attacked the mother.

Tanzania's local newspaper The Citizen reported that the mother "screamed for help", and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child back.

While the villagers were able to get the infant back, the child was "injured on the head and the neck" in the process, said Kigoma Regional Police Commander James Manyama.

He subsequently passed away while he was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The event happened at about 3pm on Jun. 18.

First time ever

According to BBC, Manyama said that he had never heard of such an incident in the three years he has been working in the area.

However, incidents of larger wild animals, such as elephants, invading villages are not uncommon, as the village shares a border with Gombe National Park.

Mwamgongo village borders Gombe National Park. Via Google Maps

The Citizen reported that police had urged citizens to continue to be vigilant against monkeys crossing from the national park following the incident.

Top image via Google Maps 

Din Tai Fung S'pore bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from July 1 - Aug. 31, 2022

Crabulous.

June 22, 2022, 11:49 AM

S'pore actor, who played Ali in 'Don't Worry Be Happy' sitcom, has passed away

RIP.

June 22, 2022, 11:02 AM

M'sian influencer, 21, says she married Titus Low because he's patient & plays the piano

"I was like, simping. Basically I was like, 'I want to marry this man.'"

June 22, 2022, 10:48 AM

S'porean took 7 hours just to drive back from Johor Bahru to S'pore on Sunday

He gave up waiting at Tuas checkpoint and drove to Woodlands checkpoint.

June 22, 2022, 02:53 AM

MOH confirms imported case of monkeypox in S'pore, 13 close contacts to quarantine for 21 days

The British flight attendant is currently warded at the NCID.

June 21, 2022, 11:32 PM

Parkroyal Pickering S'pore apologises for rejecting 2 women who wanted to host wedding at hotel

LGBTQ platform Prout noted that the hotel had no issues capitalising on the annual Pink Dot event held at the adjacent Hong Lim Park.

June 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Prima Deli S'pore has limited edition cookies & cream waffles till July 31, 2022

Om nom nom.

June 21, 2022, 09:23 PM

Mahathir says M'sia should claim the return of S'pore & Indonesia's Riau Islands

Mahathir rhetorically asked whether the Malaysian Peninsula would "belong to someone else in the future".

June 21, 2022, 07:32 PM

S'pore govt proposing regulations that require social media services to take down harmful online content

1 of 2 proposed codes of practice will give IMDA power to direct social media services to take down harmful content.

June 21, 2022, 06:39 PM

KFC at Northpoint City to use plant-based packaging that will be recycled into fertiliser

No plastics.

June 21, 2022, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.