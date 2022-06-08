Back

Crowds welcome back i Light S'pore 2022 after 2-year hiatus

Tip: Come during off-peak periods.

Fasiha Nazren | June 08, 2022, 02:28 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After a two-year hiatus, i Light Singapore has returned.

The light art festival is held at Marina Bay from June 3 to 26, 2022.

And it seems that a lot of Singaporeans have missed going to such events, based on the successful turnout on its first weekend.

Crowds on first weekend

In a TikTok video published last Saturday (June 4), TikTok user @rforrachie documented the crowd around the Firefly Field, one of the installations at i Light Singapore.

@rforrachie iLeave #fypシ #sgtiktok #ilight #singapore #fireflies ♬ mossbot SOUND - Moon 🌙

@tammy.shot #ilight #ilightsingapore #ilightsingapore2022 #wheretogoinsingapore ♬ bunyi asal - Saifuladli

When Mothership visited i Light on June 5, there were still crowds present although it was considerably less packed, possibly because the next day was a working day.

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

However, a larger crowd gathered to marvel at the light show near Marina Bay Sands.

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

Photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

Despite being an outdoor event, most visitors had their masks on.

Crowd control

In response to Mothership's queries, an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokesperson said that for crowd control and security purposes, marshals are deployed onsite throughout the festival:

"As part of the latest easing of community safe management measures (SMMs) announced in April, limits on group sizes and capacity for all settings/events (other than nightlife establishments) were lifted. Safe distancing is also no longer required between individuals or between groups, and mask-wearing is optional in outdoor settings.

The above measures apply to i Light Singapore 2022, an outdoor event with light installations exhibited at open spaces across Marina Bay and Esplanade Park. For crowd control and security purposes, marshals are deployed onsite throughout the Festival, and barricades have been set up around certain artworks.

Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs will apply at GastroBeats, the Festival Village serving F&B, where only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed access and to dine in."

Related stories:

Top image from @rforrachie on TikTok and  Zhangxin Zheng.

UK tourist sentenced to 15 years' jail in Iraq for 'theft' of 'artefacts' from dig site

His lawyer plans to appeal.

June 08, 2022, 03:32 PM

Private housing to be built in Marina South next to Gardens by the Bay

Next to Singapore's best public garden.

June 08, 2022, 03:19 PM

IKEA S'pore recalls espresso maker due to increased risk of product bursting during use

Customers can return it to IKEA for a full refund.

June 08, 2022, 03:10 PM

Max 10 LED wreaths allowed at S'pore wakes & to be turned off from 10pm-7am

New rules after public concerns raised about such devices.

June 08, 2022, 02:55 PM

S’pore man feels someone touch his butt on MRT, kicks up a fuss & spews vulgarities

The man alighted after a passenger alerted station staff to what was going on.

June 08, 2022, 02:15 PM

Dota 2 world championship The International 2022 will be held at Suntec & S'pore Indoor Stadium

Time to block off those dates and jio your friends.

June 08, 2022, 01:33 PM

Halloween Horror Nights back for 10th edition from Sep. 30-Nov. 5, 2022

In case the pandemic wasn't scary enough.

June 08, 2022, 11:48 AM

Man in S'pore catches crows in makeshift trap, removes at least 7 of them from housing estate

Managing the crow population.

June 08, 2022, 10:37 AM

Arnold's Fried Chicken in S'pore short of chicken breast & rib, but wing, drum & thigh available

Chicken wing lovers, good news.

June 08, 2022, 02:50 AM

S’pore & China need to understand each other’s context as they are ‘different’: Tan Chuan-Jin

He met China's Politburo member Wang Yang virtually.

June 08, 2022, 01:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.