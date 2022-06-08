Crowds welcome back i Light S'pore 2022 after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, i Light Singapore has returned.

The light art festival is held at Marina Bay from June 3 to 26, 2022.

And it seems that a lot of Singaporeans have missed going to such events, based on the successful turnout on its first weekend.

Crowds on first weekend

In a TikTok video published last Saturday (June 4), TikTok user @rforrachie documented the crowd around the Firefly Field, one of the installations at i Light Singapore.

When Mothership visited i Light on June 5, there were still crowds present although it was considerably less packed, possibly because the next day was a working day.

However, a larger crowd gathered to marvel at the light show near Marina Bay Sands.

Despite being an outdoor event, most visitors had their masks on.

Crowd control

In response to Mothership's queries, an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokesperson said that for crowd control and security purposes, marshals are deployed onsite throughout the festival:

"As part of the latest easing of community safe management measures (SMMs) announced in April, limits on group sizes and capacity for all settings/events (other than nightlife establishments) were lifted. Safe distancing is also no longer required between individuals or between groups, and mask-wearing is optional in outdoor settings. The above measures apply to i Light Singapore 2022, an outdoor event with light installations exhibited at open spaces across Marina Bay and Esplanade Park. For crowd control and security purposes, marshals are deployed onsite throughout the Festival, and barricades have been set up around certain artworks. Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs will apply at GastroBeats, the Festival Village serving F&B, where only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed access and to dine in."

