50% off dining, beauty, VR games & art activities at HarbourFront Centre till June 30, 2022

Not quite sure what to do this June holiday?

Fret not, as HarbourFront Centre will be having a slew of promotions, activities and workshops from now till June 30, 2022.

In addition, shoppers can participate in lucky draws and redeem gifts worth S$50 when they shop at the mall.

Here’s what you can expect:

Deals and promotions

From now till June 30, 2022, enjoy these promotions for dining, beauty, fashion and games at HarbourFront Centre (available in limited quantities, while stocks last).

PastaMania

Deal: 50 per cent off Creamy Chicken

Usual price: S$11.50

Nailz Gallery

Deal: 50 per cent off Classic Pedicure

Usual price: S$38

The Escape Artist

Deal: 50 per cent off one hour Weekday VR Game

Usual price: S$29

Moley Apparel

Deal: S$20 off minimum S$40 spend

Dear

Deal: S$15 off min S$50 spend

Activities and workshops

Shoppers can also take part in various activities and workshops.

Art Gone Wild (Art Zones)

Stand a chance to win a GoPro Hero 7 when you upload the best photo of yourself at the art zones with #hfcinvasion on your public Instagram account and share why you should win.

Here are the zones:

Ice Cream Zone #01-74 (near Starbucks)

Be surrounded by giant ice cream props and take plenty of Instagram-worthy photos. Make use of the rubber bands provided to form interesting ice cream shapes.

Doodle World Zone #01-34 (near lift Lobby C)

This zone will feature towering colour pencils and a doodle wall for you to fill them up with colours.

World of Stickers Zone #01-08 (near Shine Korea)

Paint the wall art with colourful dot stickers and admire your moving shadows under the coloured lights projection.

AR Zone #01-07 (near Shine Korea)

Light up larger than life art tools when you walk past them and keep your cameras ready to capture these magical moments.

This event has incorporated recycled materials to reduce environmental impact in view of our effort towards sustainability.

Scribbletown by National Heritage Board L1 North Atrium (May 30 to June 26)

To answer questions and raise awareness regarding bullying, embark on a quest alongside characters Sam, Dan and Lydia, to save the fictional world of Scribble Town and bring colour back into their world.

Workshops and more photo opportunities at #01-92 (near Crave)

Art workshops

Redeem one workshop pass worth S$30 with a minimum spending of S$50.

Sign up for Terrarium Making, Motion Art or T-Shirt Painting workshops and bring home your unique art piece conducted over the school holiday weekends at 2pm, 3:30pm and 5pm.

There are limited slots available so book your slot fast.

Photo opportunities

More photo opportunities await here, where you will find giant craft tools as you immerse yourself in the various art workshops.

Lucky Draw and Gift with Purchase

Spend a minimum of S$50 to participate in lucky draws and stand a chance to win prizes.

Here are some of the prizes:

Three grand prizes

The Skin Professional Studio Package Voucher (worth S$1,000 each)

A True Fitness Membership (worth S$1,546 each)

A set of family tickets (two adults and two kids) to Trickeye Museum (worth S$120 each)

Two star prizes

A True Fitness Membership (worth S$1,546 each)

A set of family tickets (two adults and two kids) to Trickeye Museum (worth S$120 each)

Five Weekly prizes

A set of family tickets (two adults and two kids) oto Trickeye Museum (worth S$120 each)

In addition, Friends of HarbourFront Centre enjoy twice the lucky draw chances.

Gift with Purchase

You can also redeem gifts when you shop and dine at HarbourFront Centre.

This sponsored article in collaboration with HarbourFront Centre made the writer feel excited for the June holidays.