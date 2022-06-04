Why some S'poreans are turning to traditional Chinese medicines for hair loss solutions

Hair loss is a problem that many face, regardless of age.

It could be due to stress, hormones, diet, genes, or multiple factors.

Getting to the root of the problem can be tricky, and it takes more than just changing shampoo or putting on hair treatment oil.

Some concerned with hair loss look to traditional Chinese medicines (TCMs) for solutions.

Why TCMs?

Like how you may take liang teh when “heaty” or have excess yang energy in your body, TCMs may provide a long term solution to hair loss.

Hair loss and hair care centre Beijing 101 has been around for more than 45 years, providing solutions to hair-related issues such as oily scalp and hair loss.

Some unique points about Beijing 101 are their use of TCM and their customer service.

Their hair consultant Xu Hui Hui, who has 12 years of experience, shared that common issues customers approach them for include hair loss and scalp issues such as dandruff.

Their customers are of different races and ages. A core group of customers in their 30s and 40s.

When asked what drew people to seek TCM-based solutions at Beijing 101, the hair consultant said people are becoming more health-conscious and prefer a more “natural remedy” to health issues.

How does TCM-based hair treatment work?

While Beijing 101 is a familiar name, I was surprised to learn that the diagnosis involves a health check by a TCM practitioner.

“Hair health and growth are indicative of one’s body condition and linked to the health of other organs,” the hair consultant said.

Besides having a hair consultant to look at the scalp condition using high-tech equipment and provide scalp analysis, Beijing 101 also has in-house TCM physicians to conduct simple health checks on their customers.

These include checking skin condition and pulse.

Solutions that Beijing 101 consultants provide will combine “external application and regulation of the internal flow of energies”, the hair consultant summarised.

That may include acupuncture and TCMs.

The hair care centre uses premium TCM herbs which include Ginseng, Lingzhi and He Shou Wu.

Pleasant service

The Beijing 101 hair consultant also assured us that they will be candid when sharing with customers about their hair condition.

Even if it’s going to take a while or if the customer is unlikely to see positive results soon, the hair consultant will be honest with the customer when they provide the analysis.

From past reviews, it can take as early as two sessions to see an improvement.

Throughout the interview, the Beijing 101 consultant was incredibly patient in answering my various questions, such as whether ginger is effective at promoting hair growth.

She said that ginger does have some positive effects on promoting hair growth. But it has to be used with other herbs and in a suitable manner if one wishes to see positive results.

Don’t just rub a piece of ginger against your scalp!

The Google reviews for all eight Beijing 101 outlets are great testimonials of their service.

All seven outlets scored around 4.8 out of 5, and here are some comments left by past customers:

Ongoing promotion

If what’s mentioned above has successfully piqued your interest in the services that Beijing 101 provides, here’s something you can start with.

The hair care provider is running a promotion for their Meridian hair and scalp treatment.

This treatment helps deep cleanse the scalp and follicles of impurities. In addition to that, it also includes an acupressure-point scalp massage that helps to improve blood circulation to promote hair growth.

By the TCM philosophy, one of the ways to prevent or reduce hair loss is by removing blood stasis, dilating capillaries of the scalp and promoting blood circulation on the head.

The treatment can cost up to S$502 but it now costs only S$40 nett. On top of that, you get free S$10 Lazada credits too.

Find out more about the promotion here.

Top image adapted from photos by Beijing 101.

The writer of this sponsored article hopes every day is a good hair day.