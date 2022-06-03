Set meals under S$11 & more with Grab from now till June 12, 2022

From now to June 12, Grab will be holding a huge sale where consumers can expect great savings, deals and more from GrabFood and GrabMart.
Titled the Everything Under S$11 Deals, this campaign features meals that one can get under S$11 from a wide range of merchants — even meals as low as S$5.
Feast on great meals every single day of the week with their huge range of deals and never eat the same thing twice.
There will also be other exciting promotions from selected merchants to look forward to, such as:
- Super Brand Days: 28 per cent off food items menu-wide for one day only
- 50 per cent off selected menu items
Here are some of the exclusive deals to look out for:
1) Don Don Donki
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Pork Gyoza (16 pieces)
Original Price: S$12.80
Promo Price: S$6.40
2) A-One Signature
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Sesame Oil Chicken Porridge Set
- Sesame Oil Chicken Porridge
- Chicken Ribs Bites (two pieces)
- Refreshment Drink
Original Price: S$17.90
Promo Price: S$8.88
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Yang Zhou Fried Rice Set
- Yang Zhou Fried Rice
- Chicken Ribs Bites (two pieces)
- Refreshment Drink
Original Price: S$17.90
Promo Price: S$8.88
3) Maki-San
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Little San Sushi Bundle
- Little San Sushi + Ayataka or Coke Zero
Original Price: S$13.10
Promo Price: S$6.55
4) McDonald’s®
Bundle Promo: 1-for-1 McSpicy® Extra Value Meal
- Two McSpicy®, Two Fries (M) and Two Coke (S)
Original Price: S$17
Promo Price: S$8.50
5) COLLIN’S®
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Signature Grilled Chicken Chop Set
- Signature grilled chicken chop with summer kabana pork sausage, served with spaghetti aglio olio, corn cob, mesclun salad and black pepper sauce
Original Price: S$21.80
Promo Price: S$10.90
6) The Soup Spoon
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off SouperValue Grab Set
- Choice of one regular soup
- Choice of Asian Tofu Salad or Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich or Sriracha Chicken Fillet Flatbread
- Includes one Iced Lemon Tea
Original Price: S$19.90
Promo Price: S$9.95
7) EAT.
Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Lor Mee Set
- A flavour packed, popular Hokkien noodle dish laddled with a wholesome gravy topped with pork belly, homemade ngoh hiang, bean sprouts and braised egg. Best paired with minced garlic and black vinegar.
- Includes one Homemade Iced Lemon Tea
Original Price: S$10.10
Promo Price: S$5
