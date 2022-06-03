Set meals under S$11 & more with Grab from now till June 12, 2022

From now to June 12, Grab will be holding a huge sale where consumers can expect great savings, deals and more from GrabFood and GrabMart.

Titled the Everything Under S$11 Deals, this campaign features meals that one can get under S$11 from a wide range of merchants — even meals as low as S$5.

Feast on great meals every single day of the week with their huge range of deals and never eat the same thing twice.

There will also be other exciting promotions from selected merchants to look forward to, such as:

Super Brand Days: 28 per cent off food items menu-wide for one day only

50 per cent off selected menu items

Here are some of the exclusive deals to look out for:

1) Don Don Donki

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Pork Gyoza (16 pieces)

Original Price: S$12.80

Promo Price: S$6.40

2) A-One Signature

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Sesame Oil Chicken Porridge Set

Sesame Oil Chicken Porridge

Chicken Ribs Bites (two pieces)

Refreshment Drink

Original Price: S$17.90

Promo Price: S$8.88

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Yang Zhou Fried Rice Set

Yang Zhou Fried Rice

Chicken Ribs Bites (two pieces)

Refreshment Drink

Original Price: S$17.90

Promo Price: S$8.88

3) Maki-San

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Little San Sushi Bundle

Little San Sushi + Ayataka or Coke Zero

Original Price: S$13.10

Promo Price: S$6.55

4) McDonald’s®

Bundle Promo: 1-for-1 McSpicy® Extra Value Meal

Two McSpicy®, Two Fries (M) and Two Coke (S)

Original Price: S$17

Promo Price: S$8.50

5) COLLIN’S®

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Signature Grilled Chicken Chop Set

Signature grilled chicken chop with summer kabana pork sausage, served with spaghetti aglio olio, corn cob, mesclun salad and black pepper sauce

Original Price: S$21.80

Promo Price: S$10.90

6) The Soup Spoon

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off SouperValue Grab Set

Choice of one regular soup

Choice of Asian Tofu Salad or Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich or Sriracha Chicken Fillet Flatbread

Includes one Iced Lemon Tea

Original Price: S$19.90

Promo Price: S$9.95

7) EAT.

Bundle Promo: 50 per cent off Lor Mee Set

A flavour packed, popular Hokkien noodle dish laddled with a wholesome gravy topped with pork belly, homemade ngoh hiang, bean sprouts and braised egg. Best paired with minced garlic and black vinegar.

Includes one Homemade Iced Lemon Tea

Original Price: S$10.10

Promo Price: S$5

This sponsored article by Grab made this writer excited about their Everything Under $11 Deals.

Top image via Grab