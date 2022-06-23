Giant’s 5% storewide discount for seniors 60 & above extended to weekend of June 25 to 26 

If you’re planning to shop for groceries or back-to-school supplies with the family this weekend, here’s some good news.

Giant will be making its five per cent discount for senior citizens specially available on June 25 and 26.

This is on top of Giant’s ongoing promotion where seniors aged 60 and above can get a five per cent storewide discount at all their physical outlets on weekdays from June 14 to July 1.

Compared to Giant's regular Senior Citizen scheme which offers seniors a three per cent discount on weekdays, this is an extra two per cent more.

Maximise savings on groceries

You can also maximise your savings at Giant by choosing Giant brand items and products from its ‘Lower Prices That Last’ campaign.

Under the Lower Prices That Last campaign, Giant has introduced long-term price reductions on over 700 everyday essentials across its stores islandwide.

Here are some groceries you can save on:

Any three vegetables for S$2

Fun for the whole family

What’s more, if you have young children or grandchildren, here’s even more reason to shop at Giant.

Simply spend a minimum of S$100 to redeem a free Zoomoov ride (valid till June 26) at Giant Hypermarkets Tampines and IMM.

View the full list of Giant outlets here.

This sponsored article by Giant made the writer want to bring the whole family to Giant.