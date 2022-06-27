Japan theme park introduces 120m 'completely dark' spiral tube slide

Fuji-Q Highland, an amusement park in Yamanashi, Japan is opening a new attraction next month.

According to Sora News, the Fujiyama slider is a 120 metre spiral tube slide from the top of the observation deck of Fujiyama Tower to the ground.

Here is a helpful illustration by the theme park as to what the slider experience might feel like.

According to Sora News, the slide will be completely dark inside and is the longest "tube-style slide" in Japan.

The slide will open on July 22. Access to the slide will cost between 800 to 1,200 yen (S$8.20 to S$12.30), depending on the season.

Image from Fuji-Q Highland