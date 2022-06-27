Back

Japan theme park introduces 120m 'completely dark' spiral tube slide

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 27, 2022, 02:46 PM

Fuji-Q Highland, an amusement park in Yamanashi, Japan is opening a new attraction next month.

According to Sora News, the Fujiyama slider is a 120 metre spiral tube slide from the top of the observation deck of Fujiyama Tower to the ground.

Here is a helpful illustration by the theme park as to what the slider experience might feel like.

Image from Fuji-Q Highland

According to Sora News, the slide will be completely dark inside and is the longest "tube-style slide" in Japan.

The slide will open on July 22. Access to the slide will cost between 800 to 1,200 yen (S$8.20 to S$12.30), depending on the season.

Image from Fuji-Q Highland

