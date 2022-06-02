foodpanda is offering S$0.99 delivery fee on over 99 restaurants from June 1 to 12, 2022

Food delivery apps are life savers on days when you just can’t sum up the energy to cook or dine out.

However, no one likes to pay pricey delivery fees during peak timings.

Thankfully, foodpanda is here to save the day with its current promotion on delivery fees.

From June 1 to 12, 2022, customers can enjoy a S$0.99 delivery fee on foodpanda at over 99 amazing restaurants.

The best part? You won't have to commit to a super high minimum spend or worry that the offer will run out.

Here’s what you can expect.

99 restaurants with S$0.99 delivery

For 12 days, pay only S$0.99 for delivery when you order from a whopping 99 restaurants offering Western, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian and other cuisines.

This includes some of your favourite brands such as Burger King, KOI, Stuff’d, Genki Sushi and even Eggslut.

There will be no limit on redemptions and the discount is auto-applied at check-out, so go nuts and order as many times as you like.

How to redeem

To enjoy the offer, head to the foodpanda app and scroll down to “your daily deals”.

Browse through the list of participating restaurants and order as usual to enjoy the S$0.99 delivery fee.

Participating restaurants

Some notable restaurants that will be participating in the promotion include Genki Sushi, Ayam Penyet Ria, Sanook Kitchen, Twelve Cupcakes, Yoshinoya, Din Tai Fung, ASTONS Specialities and more.

Find the full list of participating restaurants here.

All photos via foodpanda

This sponsored article by foodpanda made the writer browse through the list of participating restaurants and think about what to order for dinner.