GrabFood delivery rider, 54, dies after accident involving lorry outside Waterway Point in Punggol

A 54-year-old GrabFood delivery rider died after he was involved in a traffic accident along the road beside Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol on June 24.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Punggol Walk towards Punggol Way at about 9.50am, according to Today.

The accident took place near the exit of Waterway Point’s loading and unloading bay.

A lorry was involved and the food delivery rider was riding a power-assisted bicycle at that time, it was also reported.

The man was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Friday night.

The lorry driver, a 65-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations.

A photo and video of the aftermath of the accident were circulated online.

Several food delivery riders were seen assisting and surrounding the man as he laid prone on the road.

A Grab spokesperson said they are in contact with the deceased’s next-of-kin to provide assistance.

