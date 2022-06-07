Boy, 2, accidentally shoots & kills father in Florida, mother charged with manslaughter

A two-year-old boy in Florida shot and killed his father by accident after a loaded gun was left unattended, authorities there said on June 6.

This is the latest in a string of high-profile mass and accidental shootings reported over the past several days.

The child's mother, Marie Ayala, was conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her husband, Reggie Mabry, when police officers arrived at the victim's home near Orlando on May 26.

The authorities were alerted after a 911 call was made.

The man died shortly afterwards in the hospital.

Reggie Mabry, 26 - the father tragically shot & killed by his 2-year-old - should not even have had a gun. He & his wife, Marie Ayala, are convicted felons.



Ayala is now in jail on charges incl. Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence & Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. pic.twitter.com/wLuQdnN1U9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 6, 2022

Eldest child told police younger brother pulled trigger

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference that law enforcement initially believed the 26-year-old man had shot himself.

Sheriff John Mina provides details on the case of a two-year-old who got a hold of his parents’ gun. The boy shot and killed his father on May 26. pic.twitter.com/stgC6yNFj5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 6, 2022

But the eldest of the couple's three children subsequently told investigators that his two-year-old brother pulled the trigger.

The weapon was a Glock 19 pistol, according to The New York Times.

Gun left in bag on the floor

The father had reportedly left the gun in a bag on the ground, and the child came across it.

The man was shot in the back while playing a video game on a computer.

Five family members, including a five-month-old girl, were in the same room when the shot was fired.

The mother was in bed when she heard a shot go off and got up, NYT reported what the arrest report stated.

Both parents had run-ins with law

The sheriff said both parents were on parole at the time after multiple offences of child neglect and drug use.

Both father and mother were convicted felons and were not allowed by law to own guns.

Mother charged

The mother, 28, was charged with manslaughter on Monday, NBC News reported.

She was charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a felon and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

The arrest report stated that as the woman's husband was taken to a hospital, she asked her five-year-old child how the two-year-old had managed to “get” the gun, according to NYT.

The child could not explain how he had gotten the gun and replied that his younger sibling had just “shot papi”.

When investigators asked the mother where they kept their gun, “her answers changed frequently”, the arrest report stated.

She first said in a purple bag on the floor, then that it was in a compartment, and then that it was in a box in a closet or a broken safe.

Lost both parents

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes," Sheriff Mina said.

"Now, these young children have effectively lost both of their parents. Their father is dead, their mother is in jail, and a young child has to live his life knowing that he shot his father," he added.

In August 2021, another two-year-old child found a gun that had been left in a Paw Patrol backpack and fatally shot his mother in the head while she was taking part in a videoconference.

Top photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office & GlockStore