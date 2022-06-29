Ferrari driver arrested on drug-related charges after car accident in Beach Road area carpark

A 48-year-old male driver of a Ferrari was arrested on Tuesday (Jun. 28) on suspicion of drug-related offences after a car accident involving his car and another vehicle, according to Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao).

Photos circulating online showed the man handcuffed next to his car at a carpark in the Beach Road area, with police officers searching the vehicle for illicit substances.

Arrested after car accident in carpark

The accident occurred at a carpark near Block 10 North Bridge Road at around 11:20am on Tuesday, according to Zaobao.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a call for assistance was made at around 11:23am on Tuesday after an accident involving two cars had occurred at the location.

The police confirmed that a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Photos of the incident showed police officers searching the bonnet compartment of the vehicle.

According to Zaobao, police dogs were also dispatched to the scene.

Police retrieved bottles believed to contain illegal drugs.

Another photo showed the Ferrari being towed away from the scene.

According to Zaobao, there were no obvious scratches on the car, and it is understood that no one was injured in the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.

A check on the OneMotoring website revealed that the car is a Ferrari 458 Italia.

The vehicle's road tax expired as of Jan. 28, 2022.

All photos via sgkaypohlah/Facebook